North Country:COVID-19 Cancels Lancaster VFW Memorial Day Parade

North Country towns are dedicated to honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States armed forces.
But because of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and when social distancing will ease, some local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts have already made the decision to reduce their normal services for Memorial Day, which this year falls on Monday, May 25, less than a month away.
“We won’t be doing a full parade,” Leon Rideout, commander of the John W. Weeks VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster, said Thursday. “We will just do short ceremonies at each location that we usually stop at and ask people that if they do want to come out and observe to do the social distancing. Given everything that’s going on, we figured a parade would stretch it too far.”
Rideout said the Memorial Day parade has been an annual tradition in Lancaster for as long as he can remember and he can’t recall one being canceled.
On April 24, Gov. Chris Sununu extended the state’s emergency stay-at-home order until May 15. It’s still undetermined if it will be extended beyond that.
“We had a post meeting about two weeks ago and sat down and looked at the logistics of it, and given that we don’t really know what the governor is going to do, with an abundance of caution we figured it’s best to forgo the parade,” said Rideout. “We can do ceremonies at each of the monuments and at the bridge and call it a day.”
The post members also concluded that people would be a little hesitant to come out amid the uncertainty about safety, he said.
The ceremonies in Lancaster that will proceed include stops at Soldier’s Park at Routes 2 and 3, the bridge that crosses the Israel River, Centennial Park in front of the Coos County Courthouse, and in front of the VFW at 259 Main St.
The Lancaster VFW also has a community picnic, but that is being postponed, and the VFW is looking to see if it can be held on the Fourth of July, said Rideout.
In Whitefield, John Tholl, commander of American Legion Post 41, said ceremonies there will also be scaled back.
“We’re pretty much looking at placing wreaths, but not with any large groups of people, just a few members doing memorials and some other things,” said Tholl.
Because the American Legion doesn’t know what’s going to happen between now and May 25, it would be difficult to have a bigger event only to have to cancel it, he said.
Wreaths are placed each year at two or three cemeteries in Whitefield, on the bridge, and at the First World War, Second World War, Korean War, and Vietnam War monuments and honor rolls at the village common
“We’ve been talking about two or three people going out and doing the wreath placement and maybe getting a few people to put flags on the graves,” said Tholl. “We won’t have any speakers, we won’t have a firing party, we’ll just be honoring the people. There won’t be much this year.”
Each Memorial Day in Littleton, the Littleton VFW Post 816 organizes a procession down Main Street to honor those killed in military service, with a ceremony culminating at the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street.
The event typically draws several hundred people (often standing close together and walking from the sidewalks of Main Street to Cottage Street) and it includes guest speakers and Littleton students placing wreaths at each of the plaques reflecting the names of soldiers on the Cottage Street bridge.
It’s still uncertain if all or any of it will proceed this year, and Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz said the town is awaiting further guidance from the state, which could come by May 15, if not before.
“We would think if they were going to have it, they could maintain distancing for the parade, but it would be a long parade given the distances we are looking at,” he said.
The band, too, would have to be spread apart as well as the speakers and those VFW members performing the 21-gun salute, but all of that can be worked out in the planning, he said.
“It would be the crowd itself that would somehow have to be controlled,” said Bratz. “It depends on what the governor says by the 15th … Because it’s a visible event, I have less concern if there’s a way to control the crowd … Families can stand together, but the problem is people see other people standing together and they think they can stand together.”
