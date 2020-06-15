As businesses begin to reopen and restaurants resume indoor seating in the North Country, the number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases remains low.
As of Monday, there was just one active case north of the Notch, in Pittsburg, according to the latest numbers from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
That said, continue to take precautions and don’t let your guard down, Ed Duffy, chief medical officer with Littleton Regional Healthcare, said Monday afternoon.
Since LRH rolled out its antibody testing, 531 people in the month of June have so far been tested and just three of them tested positive for long-term antibodies, meaning their body developed an immune response and the person once had the coronavirus.
(Duffy pointed out that someone testing positive for antibodies doesn’t necessarily make that person immune from the virus).
The antibody test is highly specific and accurate, he said.
Nationally, according to figures presented in The New York Times, antibody testing has estimated about 5 percent of positives nationwide, said Duffy.
The three positive antibody cases at LRH equate to just .56 percent, far below the national estimate, he said.
PCR tests at LRH that look for the active infection turned up zero positives in the 364 people tested so far in the month of June.
“We are really virginal here,” said Duffy. “We’re pretty close to containment here. But you have to be careful with that term.”
The recent antibody and active case numbers from the LRH test are pre-opening numbers, he said.
The problem with containment is that Littleton and the surrounding communities are no island and there are local residents always leaving the area and returning and people from outside the area always arriving, he said.
“Containment is when you have a brush fire and little around it,” said Duffy. “But if the fire department decides to leave and someone comes in and lights another fire, you no longer have containment.”
Overall, New England has done a wonderful job mitigating the spread of the virus, particularly the three northern New England states, he said.
Cases in Maine and Massachusetts have decreased, he said, and the active cases locally toward the beginning of the pandemic, in Littleton, Whitefield, Bethlehem and a few others towns, are no longer active.
The highest number of cases in New Hampshire are in the denser counties of Rockingham and Merrimack, and even Rockingham is no longer seeing big increases, said Duffy.
The North Country has the benefit of low population density, he said.
Still, Duffy said he is concerned about the reopening if people don’t abide by the mask and social distancing guidelines.
“If everybody in the country wore a mask, it would go down considerably,” he said. “Wearing a surgical or cloth mask would make a difference.”
So far, in the broad view, seasonality has not been a major factor in the spread of the virus, said Duffy.
Some states still have higher numbers of cases and recent increases in cases as summer begins, the time of year when some viruses are more difficult to spread.
“It’s obviously not going down to next to nothing in the summer,” he said.
And although some anticipate that there could be a surge in cases when the weather turns cooler in the autumn, the time of year when some virus more easily spread, Duffy said it’s highly possible there would just be mini waves and not large surges.
“It looks like we are waking up to the reality,” he said. “We might have mini waves that never stop until we get herd immunity.”
Into the future, LRH will continue with its antibody tests and tests for active cases and that might at some point involve a partnership with the state, said Duffy.
As for the reopening that’s beginning, Duffy said, “We have to be really careful and do it carefully. Don’t let your guard down.”
