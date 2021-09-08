North Country Delegation Approves Stipends To Help Stem Loss Of Nursing Home Staff

LANCASTER — The Coos County Delegation on Wednesday approved spending up to $500,000 in federal stimulus money for use as stipends to bump up pay for county workers, largely to help retain nursing home employees as staffing shortfalls reach levels they haven’t seen in decades, if at all.
During the joint meeting of the county commission and delegation at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster, Laura Mills, administrator for the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, and Lynn Beede, the administrator for the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, were blunt — they are bleeding employees.
Current factors challenging county nursing home staffing is smaller pay compared to other nearby places of employment, as well as a vaccine mandate that is expected to be implemented by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) beginning Sept. 30 for nursing home staff at facilities funded by Medicare and Medicaid.
The prospect of a vaccine mandate has already prompted some employees at the Coos County Nursing Hospital to quit and others to likely follow, said Mills.
The issue of finding and keeping a sufficient number of staff members has led to another challenge that has put on hold the admitting of new nursing home residents, which is leading to a loss in county revenues, said Coos County Commissioner Paul Grenier.
The three-member commission initially proposed that the delegation approve a total of $971,244 in stipends (and federal payroll tax contributions that fund Medicare and Social Security) for employees at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, the Coos County House of Corrections, and the county Sheriff’s Department to last 16 weeks, from Sept. 11 through Dec. 25.
One commissioner and several delegates, however, expressed concerns that the staffing problem would only continue as employees would have less incentive to stick around after their paychecks drop following the expiration date in December.
A long-term fix, they said, will need to be found in the county budget.
In the end, the delegation struck the $500,000 compromise and voted 9-0 to implement the stipends until Oct. 30 using the county’s share of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Those nursing home, prison, and sheriff’s department employees working more than 30 hours a week will receive an additional $200 a week for the next eight weeks, and those working 24 to 29 hours a week will receive an extra $100 a week.
Beede and Mills painted a dire picture and said something needs to be done to stabilize staffing levels before they drop even more.
“Nursing home work is not easy,” said Mills.”The work is physically demanding, the hours are long, and employees of the nursing home are at risk of injuries and illness. COVID showed us how true that part is. LNA [licensed nursing assistant] work is the most physically demanding work and LNAs have the highest workers comp claim of any profession. Most of our nursing home employees are also required to work every other weekend. Add to this low wages and you can see why many leave the industry if a better-paying, less physical job is available. Health care was already having trouble filling positions and now it has become almost impossible to staff our nursing homes and hospitals.”
The West Stewartstown nursing home’s starting pay for housekeepers and laundry, activity and dietary aids is $11.72 an hour, and LNAs start at $14.09, she said.
Meanwhile, Dunkin Donuts, McDonald’s, and Walmart are all paying $15 to $17 to start, American Performance Polymers in Colebrook is offering $14 to $17, and Ethan Allen in Beecher Falls is advertising weekends off, said Mills.
“Every business in the North Country is hiring,” she said. “We are all competing for the same employees. Employees can choose where they want to work … It is an employee’s market. Just since our [COVID] outbreak ended Dec. 30 at the nursing home, we have lost 39 employees. Reasons include retirement, relocating, resigning because of physical health and resigning over personal issues. In the last month, seven employees resigned after hearing that CMS would be requiring COVID vaccination for all nursing home employees. We still have a number of employees that will probably leave once that mandate is in place. At the Coos County Nursing Hospital, we are budgeted for 53 full-time equivalent LNAs. We currently have 24. This leaves 29 open full-time equivalents.”
Of the 19 budgeted licensed nurse practitioner positions, 13 are filled.
“With all of these strikes against us, we need to offer something to encourage our current staff to stay and possibly recruit new employees or get back those who left,” said Mills. “By using stipends, we could encourage staff to stay and address our low wages in a future budget. Our residents are among the most vulnerable of the population. They depend on us to provide for their needs. With the current number of staff, we will not be able to provide the care that they need and deserve.”
Mills and Beede asked the commission to approve the full 16 weeks of stipends to address the immediate need and to look at wage increases in future county budgets.
Beede said she hasn’t seen staffing levels this challenging since the mid-1980s to the 1990s, and today’s conditions are much worse.
“We have cross-trained all departments,” she said. “Everyone has continued to step up to the plate and people are tired now. They are not able to continue the way that they had been for the last year and a half if we don’t offer them greater incentives to stay … I have all hands on deck. I am hemorrhaging staff to the other facilities right now, and not even health care facilities, because people can leave to make more elsewhere.”
Even offers of free tuition for those to train for nursing home work have not been successful, said Beede.
“People are not drawn to the field anymore because they are not getting paid and they have to wear a mask and wear eye protection and all the other PPE [personal protective equipment], and the day-to-day trials that they manage in the course of shift, and be forced into a next shift because there’s no one to replace them,” she said.
The delegation’s vote use the ARPA money to fund eight and not 16 weeks of stipends also includes adding stipends for the county attorney’s office, whose staff members were also deemed front-line workers, which the ARPA money provides for.
Delegation and commissioner members said they will revisit the issue at the Oct. 26 meeting, after they have had time to see any impacts on nursing home staffing levels from CMS’s vaccine mandate.
Making the motion to spend an amount not to exceed $500,000 was State Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown, who said ARPA funding is not a solution for the long term and the money for increased wages will need to come from the county budget.
By increasing wages, the county can reach a point where employee longevity can be realized and good talent will want to stay, he said.
For 2021, Coos County as a county received $1,532,686 in ARPA funding, $200,000 of which has already been allocated for the county’s high-speed broadband road map strategy and implementation plan, leaving $1,332,686 remaining.
The county’s incorporated towns and unincorporated places each received $510,895 in ARPA funding for 2021.
In total, the county, incorporated towns, and unincorporated places received $3 million for 2021 and will receive another $3 million in 2022, making for a total of $6,121,449.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.