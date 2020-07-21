North Country:Demand For Library Services, Materials Strong During Pandemic

As the North Country’s public libraries adjust to the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, they are seeing a steady demand for services and materials and have adapted by providing curbside pickup services and quarantining returned materials to keep the public safe.
“We are busy,” Meagan Carr, director of the Littleton Public Library, said Tuesday. “It feels a lot more busy and everyone is more hands on.”
The full-time staff of four and part-time staff of two has been occupied fielding phone calls from patrons, keeping the curbside services running, and helping patrons make appointments for a visit to the library, such as for a computer or other service.
Littleton is currently only allowing patrons to enter the library by appointments.
A maximum of 10 people are allowed in the library at any given time - and each room has its own limit - and the allotted time for each is limited at one hour.
“We did block off our basement for the time being and are not utilizing our public restrooms,” said Carr.
The basement is being used to store furniture that would otherwise be placed throughout the library but is instead being stored to maintain safe spacing throughout the building, she said.
As for curbside materials, the whole collection of books, audio, and activities kits for youth reading programs have been in demand, said Carr.
“It’s the full range of our entire population,” she said. “We have people come in with their babies and have people requesting material for family members at the end of their lives.”
Safety is paramount.
“Then all things are quarantined upon return,” she said. “We do a three-day quarantine.”
That guideline comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which found no detectable traces of the virus after three days, she said.
“That was really helpful because everyone was doing random amounts of quarantine, from a couple of days to several weeks,” said Carr.
Materials and books as well as the library’s interior, furniture and computer and other areas are disinfected with Clorox and other sanitation wipes by Littleton library staff.
It’s undetermined when the Littleton Public Library will be open to patrons without an appointment, but the library’s board of trustees are preparing and putting together a phased plan based on guidelines from the state and the state library association.
“Where the direction the virus goes in the country and region will determine when we move on to the next step,” said Carr. “We are all just very happy to be able to provide services.”
Books have been popular and parents have been clamoring for crafts and other items for children, she said.
“Having an outlet is important, and if we can help, that’s what we want to do,” said Carr.
The Bethlehem Public Library has its curbside services, twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday, and while the building remains closed, the trustees will take up the discussion after Labor Day about a possible reopening, said Bethlehem library director Laura Clerkin.
“I’m hopeful we will be able to open,” said Clerkin. “We do miss our patrons. I’ve been standing outside chatting with people just to have some face-to-face time.”
The next phase at the Bethlehem library would be either by appointment only or by allowing a certain number of people in the library at any one time.
“It wouldn’t be a full reopening,” she said. “It would be done in phases.”
With an average of 80 to 100 people a day coming into the Bethlehem Public Library during the summer, staff could not possibly keep up with the required cleaning, she said.
“I can’t feel safe for my staff or for my patrons if we can’t keep up with that,” said Clerkin. “So we are just doing curbside for the summer.”
On Tuesday, an herbalist led a program outside, the first program done since the library restarted with the limited services, she said.
Clerkin also led a virtual book discussion on the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
As for curbside services, demand has mostly been for books and for reading program bags that have activities, book lists and craft supplies for the community’s youth, she said.
“When we are doing curbside Tuesday and Thursday, it’s been very busy,” said Clerkin. “It’s nice to be able to help people again.”
After the pickups twice a week, Bethlehem library staff quarantine materials for five days, a midway point between the institute’s three-day guideline and the seven days the Bethlehem library had previously been keeping materials in quarantine.
One does not have to be tech savvy to participate in the curbside program, she said.
“You can pick up the phone and call us,” said Clerkin. “We do personalized reading lists and can get you attached to new authors, all the things we’ve always done … We are able to help people find something they’d like.”
For the summer reading program, parents have been checking out 25 books at a time.
The Bethlehem reading program finale is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the gazebo, where Friends of the Bethlehem Public Library will safely serve ice cream in cups (it’s normally served with sundaes).
From March to the middle of June, Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster had been restricted to mostly curbside service, but afterward the library building opened with shorter hours and has allowed people with masks to come in and select their own materials, said Weeks library director Barbara Robarts.
“We do require masks and we don’t let people hang around, and they are happy with that,” she said.
The library in Lancaster was able to implement the limited opening hours because, compared with other North Country towns, it does not draw a lot of visitors from out of the area, especially during the current summer, said Robarts.
“That is working for us at this point and we are hoping that in September we can go back to our regular hours and relax things a bit more,” she said.
Weeks Memorial Library is unique - it’s a big library in a small town and has 65,000 items.
As part of the state’s inter-library program, it supplies, via the van that goes from library to library, hundreds of books to other libraries and also receives books and materials from other libraries.
But the van was pulled off the road in March, when the shutdown from the pandemic began.
“Not only can we not ask for things from other libraries, we can’t get back our things because the van is not delivering them,” said Robarts. “That’s been hard for us all.”
The hope is that the van can resume in September, she said.
