The coronavirus pandemic has eclipsed many things in the last month, including milestone anniversaries.
One such milestone, on Wednesday, was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, first recognized on April 22, 1970, and drawing about 20 million people in events nationwide that called for more environmental protections and addressing the pressing issue — the nation’s poor air and water quality.
Those efforts quickly led to the passing later that year of the federal Clean Air Act to combat air pollution and protect public health, as well as the Clean Water Act, passed two years later, that regulates the discharge of pollutants into U.S. waters.
In the intervening decades, environmentalists have had reasons to celebrate, as well as reasons to be dismayed.
Victories have included bringing some animal species, such as the bald eagle, back from the brink of extinction, protecting federal and state wildlands, banning leaded gas in 1996, making coal plants much cleaner, expanding recycling, and advancing renewable energy, such as wind and solar, and electric vehicles.
Near countless species, though, are in still in danger of extinction, hurricanes and droughts have worsened and resulted in billions of dollars in property damage as well as death, air and water pollution remain issues, forests and natural habitats have shrunk, and oceans have become more polluted and warmer, putting marine species and the humans that depend on the ocean for food and their economy at risk, say scientists.
In the 21st century, the primary focus of Earth Day has been addressing global climate change and reducing carbon emissions.
In Bethlehem, despite the current shutdown from the pandemic, two schools found ways this week to safely celebrate Earth Day and its victories and get the message out about the work they said remains to be done.
“This week ,Woodland Community School students have been honoring Earth Day by tackling real world issues including water pollution, recycling, endangered animals, solar energy, and deforestation,” said Mira George, teacher at the independent school for children ages 5 to 14 that has a focus on exploration, community, and appreciation for the natural word.
“Students researched these topics through picture books, non-fiction articles, YouTube videos, and STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] extension experiments,” said George. “As a culminating project, students created recycled art out of items headed to the trash and items found in their recycling. “
Across town at White Mountain School, which also has a deep focus on environmental issues and sustainability, WMS spokesman Luis Ruuska said the vast majority of students are working hard and successfully learning from home and did not return from spring break in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recognition of their successful transition to distance learning and hard work during the past few weeks, John Drew, head of school at WMS, named Wednesday, April 22, a Head’s Holiday, he said.
“Although this is technically a day off for students and faculty — who have made an equally successful transition to distance teaching through a lot of hard work — John has encouraged the community to ‘please consider how you might perform some service in support of an equitable and sustainable Earth,’” said Ruuska. “Many students will be participating in the 24 Hours of Action or the Youth Climate Strike from home.”
On the WMS campus, a group of faculty and staff carefully worked together — using proper social distancing and protective measures — to clean up trash and brush from West Farm Road near the school campus, he said.
“Although Earth Day 2020 will be different from the way the school has robustly celebrated and recognized Earth Day in the past, our community is looking forward to doing what we can to the best of our ability considering the current state of things,” said Ruuska. “We look forward to a time when we can once again gather in person to learn about and work towards critical sustainability-related issues.”
