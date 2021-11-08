North Country Emergency Alerts Service Revived In Memory Of Founder

LITTLETON — People want to know what’s going on.
For years, Bill Sencabaugh, a communications specialist who served as captain for Littleton Fire Rescue’s call company, kept North Country residents in the know through Northern New Hampshire Law, an emergency alerts service through which they could listen to police, fire and medical calls and find out which agency was dispatched where and for what.
“A lot of people listen online,” said Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller. “In order to listen to state police, you have to have a digital scanner that is programmed correctly. It’s a lot of money and techie stuff. People just live-stream it on the Internet, so anyone with a phone or computer could listen to it.”
Sencabaugh, who had run it out of his house, had the scanner.
All North Country residents had to do was access the service on their device for a computer scanner that provides live audio feeds of calls involving agencies that include the Littleton, Lisbon, Bethlehem, Franconia and Haverhill police departments, New Hampshire State Police Troop F, New Hampshire Fish and Game, the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Twin State Fire Mutual Aid Association.
That service ended when Sencabaugh, after failing health, died on Sept. 5 at the age of 80.
Northern New Hampshire Law was down, but not out.
Two weeks ago, it was revived in memory of Sencabaugh and is now being managed by Tammy Ross, who runs Ross Funeral Home, and her son, Andrew.
“I became friends with Bill Sencabaugh’s son, Derek,” Ross said Monday. “When they closed down Bill’s house, I said, ‘What’s going to happen to it’ and he said, ‘I don’t know, I guess its dead.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ So I went ahead and got the information and purchased a digital scanner and we’re just waiting for a few pieces to come in so it will be hooked to our antenna so it will be even better.”
Andrew, 17, who is the eldest of her two boys, has been doing all the legwork and planning.
“We have mostly Twin State,” said Ross. “Most people can’t hear it on the side channels if they don’t own a digital scanner, and digital scanners are super-expensive. Most people listen to it on their phones and computers, so when it went down you could still listen to Twin State, but you couldn’t hear the other stuff, like the cops, and people like to listen to that.”
Littleton Fire Rescue can speak with NHSP, but must use a special frequency.
In December 2020, during an incident in Dalton that led to the non-fatal shooting of NHSP Trooper Matthew Merrill, LFR crews tuned in to Northern New Hampshire Law at the Littleton fire station.
“If something is happening, we will turn it on and pick up bits and pieces of what might be happening,” said Miller. “A lot of first responders have used it as well over the years to listen in if something is going on. If they’re not quite in radio range and they hear something going on a few towns away, they will be able to hear it really clearly.”
Before moving to Littleton in the 1990s, Sencabaugh founded TAC-2 Communications in his native Massachusetts.
The business, which is now owned by Nick Packard, has provided top-tier public safety radio communications throughout New England for five decades.
“We loved Bill,” said Ross. “He was such a good friend to us, not just as a firefighter or TAC-2. He was our friend. I said, ‘We can’t let this go. We need to do this for Bill.’ So we did. We took it over for him, in his memory, because he was such a great guy. If you don’t have a digital scanner, this is really the only way you can listen to what is going on around you.”
