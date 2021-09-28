North Country Emergency Management Directors Weigh In As COVID Cases Tick Up

Town emergency management directors and public safety chiefs are weighing in as the number of active COVID-19 cases rise across the North Country.
Some towns are at the highest levels they’ve been in several months.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the hot spots in Coos County were Lancaster at 23, Northumberland at 21, and Whitefield at 12.
Colebrook had eight cases, Stewartstown five, Stratford five, Jefferson six.
In Grafton County, Lisbon, where several students were diagnosed positive, was at 15 cases, Littleton at 12, Monroe at nine, Bethlehem at five, and Haverhill at five.
By late afternoon, some numbers had changed and some towns were up and some down.
Littleton was at 16, Northumberland at 20, Lancaster at 16, Monroe at nine, Bethlehem at five, Haverhill at eight, Lisbon at 10, Whitefield at 14, Colebrook at seven, and Stratford at five.
“They’ve gone up over the last week or two,” Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, emergency management director for the town of Lancaster, said Tuesday. “I haven’t had many conversations with the state recently, but in speaking with our public safety team we expected this. Number one, we had the fair. And number two, school started. I think those two have been contributors.”
9-1-1 used to provide towns with information about active cases in the community, but not anymore, and Gaetjens-Oleson said he doesn’t know if all the current cases or children, teachers, or other members of the community.
“I do know from personal conversations that some of those 23 might include a few family members, like one whole household,” he said. “That’s happened to a few people. It’s not like a widespread 23 individual people who have no ties to anything.”
He still questions if some Northumberland residents who have a Lancaster exchange for their mail are being put in active cases for Lancaster and not Northumberland.
He also spoke of precautions.
“Toward the end of the summer, there were fewer people wearing masks,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “I have noticed that as the numbers tick up, you see more people wearing masks, and as the numbers tick down a little that will decrease again. People, based on their comfort level, will decide whether to take precautions or not. I’m not overly concerned because it’s been a steady 23 since the end of last week and hasn’t crept up much more than that. People see numbers creep up and they start taking precautions and wear masks and the numbers tick down. I’m hoping that’s how it’s going to go.”
The hope is that with more people vaccinated now compared to the beginning of the year, any increase will have a ceiling and any breakthrough infections among the vaccinated will be mild without the need for hospitalizations, he said.
According to national statistics, nearly 100 percent of vaccinated people who have breakthrough infections experience mild to moderate symptoms with no need for hospitalization.
As for hospitalizations, he said he’s aware of one local person who had to be transferred out of the area and likely put on a ventilator, and a few local people who have been in hospital intensive care units (ICUs).
“But the ones I’ve heard about at that extent are the ones who haven’t been vaccinated,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “You might see these numbers tick up, but if the majority of people are vaccinated, the hospitalizations won’t be as much. Now that everything has opened back up and there is no mask mandate, the people not vaccinated and not wearing masks are getting sick and are being hospitalized, which is too bad.”
Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen agreed.
“The large number of those that are being admitted to the hospital that are seeing ICU care or admission for COVID symptoms are the unvaccinated members of society,” he said.
McQuillen didn’t have the exact number of Littleton cases on Tuesday, but said the uptick is from a combination of things, among them the changing seasons.
“I think when you have people in close proximity to each other at school events and meetings and stuff like that, it’s easily transmittable,” he said. “It is concerning to see an uptick in it, and I’m not sure what’s driving that, but my assumption is it has a lot to do with the fact that we’re moving more indoors as opposed to being outdoors, which is driving those numbers up.”
On Sunday at the Littleton fire station, where an open house event for Fire Prevention Week will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LFR crews will have a COVID vaccine station set up for those who need or want a shot.
“We figured if people are on the fence and didn’t get to the doctor yet and decide they want to have it, we can give them the shot here,” said McQuillen.
In Lancaster, Gaetjens-Oleson is not expecting to see in the future the mass clinics that were held for the original vaccine earlier in the year.
He remains hopeful.
“I keep looking every day to see the numbers tick down, and hopefully they will,” he said. “I’m cautiously optimistic it won’t be a big thing.”
