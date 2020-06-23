North Country Faces Potential Eviction Crisis

A housing emergency is on the horizon.
And it could strike harder in the North Country.
“We’re bracing for what we’ve been calling the perfect storm for an eviction crisis,” said Elissa Margolin, director of Housing Action N.H., a statewide coalition of 80 housing providers.
During a conference call with Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday, industry experts warned that evictions could spike later this summer when tenant protections and enhanced unemployment benefits lapse.
New Hampshire’s eviction moratorium expires July 1 and the federal eviction ban under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act stops on July 25. Meanwhile the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits under the CARES Act ends July 31.
That poses challenges for tenants. Many have lost jobs during the pandemic and relied on state and federal assistance to stabilize households.
“We’re very much in a position of waiting for the other shoe to drop,” said Ben Frost of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. “It seems like August is when we’re likely to see this perfect storm come together. You can see the radar, you can see it coming.”
COVID-19 didn’t create New Hampshire’s housing problem. It simply made it worse.
Even before the outbreak, the state faced a housing shortage of up to 30,000 units. The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,347 (up 20 percent in five years) and vacancy rates were under one percent.
Nearly half of the renters in New Hampshire were spending 50 percent or more of their income on housing before the outbreak — leaving them with insufficient savings for a global disaster.
“Housing prices in New Hampshire are already a stretch for a large number of our families,” Hassan said. “And certainly the challenge of a pandemic — with sudden loss of income — has really heightened this problem to new levels.”
That problem isn’t going away.
New Hampshire’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 14.5 percent — a 600 percent increase from last year.
It’s been worse in the North Country.
Local unemployment rates for April 2020 were above the state average in Bethlehem (25.4 percent), Colebrook (24.8), Dalton (26.7), Franconia (19.3), Jefferson (19.7), Lancaster (16.7), Lisbon (17.1), Littleton (23.5), Lyman (20.8), Northumberland (23.2), Pittsburg (28.2), Stewartstown (18.6), Stratford 28.3), Sugar Hill (16.7), and Whitefield (23.5).
Forty percent of rental households in New Hampshire have at least one person employed in an occupation with high layoff risk, and a quarter have all occupants in high layoff risk occupations, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
There is reason to believe those numbers are even greater in northern New Hampshire, where a larger percentage of the workforce is tied to hard-hit industries like hospitality, travel and tourism, and arts and entertainment, which will be slow to re-open and recover.
The North Country might face unique challenges but housing problems are being felt statewide.
Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, said “being in the Lake Region we’re very tourism dependent, and hospitality and leisure are really the hardest hit sectors of the economy, so I think we’re more concerned over the long term that the job losses could be sustained .”
Meanwhile Robert Tourigny, executive director of NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, said the current downturn was having a significant impact on some tenants, putting them at risk of eviction.
“In March we were bracing for 20 to 30 percent delinquency. Fortunately we have not seen that,” he said, noting that stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment stabilized some households. “As of today we have 13 percent delinquency in our rental portfolio, and over a quarter of those delinquencies are over 90 days. The economic problem is not as wide as forecasted, but it’s deeper than projected.”
Maria Devlin, president of Families In Transition/New Horizons, expressed concern with a growing number of tenants struggling to pay rent.
“We’ve seen … the amount of renters paying has gone down month to month. That is concerning to us. Because as time goes on, if their families are unable to make their payments, how do we help them?” she asked.
New Hampshire is set to distribute $35 million in CARES Act funds for housing relief. However that’s half of “conservative estimate” that the state Housing Finance Authority recommended.
Meanwhile, Hassan said, Democratic federal legislators are attempting to secure additional funding in the form of another relief package.
“I get asked a lot right now what the timing is on another COVID relief package. I will tell you we are pushing, a group of us, for another COVID relief package as hard as we can. There does not seem to be a sense of urgency right now on the other side of the aisle in the United States Senate to get this done,” Hassan said.
She stressed the need for long-term financial relief in her closing, noting, “We know the pandemic is going to continue to be here, it is going to continue to impact our people and our economy until everybody who should get a vaccine can get one, and that is a ways away.”
