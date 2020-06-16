North Country:Fatal Overdoses — Another Crisis During The Pandemic

As communities continue to work to manage the pandemic, another crisis continues behind the scenes.
After eight fatal overdoses in Littleton in 2019 — the largest number the community has seen in a single year — the town has had up to three so far this year, and police there say the drugs in at least two were likely obtained from out of the area and the victims were unaware of the potency.
The most recent death being investigated as a suspected overdose occurred on June 2 at a residence on Cottage Street.
“We have one confirmed and two recent suspected deaths and we believe there is strong evidence to suspect the recent ones are both drug-related,” Littleton Deputy Police Chief Chris Tyler.
All cases remain under investigation.
“Unfortunately, these are events that happen when people are getting items that aren’t from this area,” said Tyler. “In the most recent ones we’re investigating, there was an incident where drugs came into our community from another source and one of the people involved went out of our community to obtain it and brought it back here. It’s one thing if we know the source distributing it in our community, but if folks are calling people in to distribute it, that’s a whole other problem. Depending on what batch they came into contact with, they don’t know what purity it is and the ratio of the different ingredients.”
For several years in New Hampshire, the opioid fentanyl, which is often mixed with additives to increase the volume, has been the leading killer.
The danger is that users don’t know how much of an additive, which is usually inert, is in the mix, or if the mix is pure or close to pure fentanyl or another opioid, said Tyler.
The first overdose case from earlier this year was confirmed through a completed autopsy.
The other two cases are awaiting autopsy results.
“We have developed strong evidence and information that they are drug-related,” said Tyler.
In Coos County, county Attorney John McCormick said the the trend for the last month in the county for drug overdoses has been a troubling one, but hopes it is was a blip and the numbers will continue to go down.
“We had a pretty tough spring and have a few investigations going on right now,” he said
Overall, there hasn’t been a dramatic spike, said McCormick.
The high point was in 2015 with about 12 or 13 deaths, he said. More recently, 2017 had nine deaths, 2018 four deaths, and 2019 five deaths.
The decrease, he said, could partly be because of the wider availability of the anti-overdose drug Narcan, which revives people whose respiratory system is shutting down.
As for the recent uptick in Coos, McCormick said he can’t point to a definitive cause, but suggested the possibility of the pandemic playing a part and more people out of work and at home.
Sentencing for those selling drugs resulting in a death can be stiff.
“The last one we did a plea deal on was for 10 years with some time off, from a death out of Whitefield,” said McCormick.
The cases are tough, though, and law enforcement works hard to piece together sufficient evidence for charges, he said.
“But we’ve done them and have been successful, and if there is a case, we will aggressively pursue it,” said McCormick.
