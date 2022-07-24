North Country Felon Slapped With Restraining Order After Assault

A North Country felon with convictions for arson, forgery, and multiple assaults has been slapped with a restraining order for yet another encounter with a commercial landlord, the latest of whom he is accused of assaulting in the Walmart parking lot in Woodsville.
In October 2017 in Caledonia Superior Court, Linwood “Lenny” St. Laurent, 51, who runs Teddy Bear Closet with his wife, Melissa, was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct for jumping on the hood of the car of his former landlords in St. Johnsbury, who had leased a Railroad Street storefront to him, but began to fear him and repossessed the space.
St. Johnsbury police were looking into the possibility that St. Laurent might have also been living in the commercial space.
A year earlier, in October 2016, after another dispute with a landlord, St. Laurent was arrested outside the Teddy Bear Closet on Meadow Street in Littleton.
According to Littleton police records, his wife didn’t want a crew, sent in by the property owner, to perform work in the building. She called St. Laurent, who police said arrived, exited his vehicle, and menacingly waved a large metal bar.
In Littleton, St. Laurent was arrested for criminal threatening, simple assault, and resisting arrest.
On Friday in Woodsville, Jack Brill, who with his sister owns the space at 35 Ralston Road that they have been leasing to St. Laurent since April, said the June 17 assault on him occurred after his sister suspected that St. Laurent was likewise living in that commercial space, which had been set aside for another incarnation of Teddy Bear Closet.
“We’re just frustrated that he’s pulling the same thing,” he said.
Brill took out the restraining order against St. Laurent on June 22, a day after St. Laurent’s arrest for assault.
In his application for the restraining order, Brill said St. Laurent also damaged the commercial unit after being arrested and “is a convicted felon [who] stated he almost shot me the other night.”
On July 8, following a hearing, Grafton Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod granted Brill’s request, stating that “the credible evidence is that the respondent physically assaulted the petitioner in a public location in Woodsville … and was arrested and charged by the State with assault and criminal mischief as a result.”
The restraining order is in effect for one year and requires St. Laurent not to harass or threaten Brill, not to contact him by any means, not enter the premises when Brill is present, and not knowingly come within 100 feet of any place where Brill is present.
In the meantime, Brill said it appears St. Laurent and his wife are still living in the commercial space owned by him and his sister.
An eviction notice was served and they have a deadline of Aug. 5 to leave, though, under state law, an eviction process can be a lengthy one that requires a landlord to apply again.
After suspecting St. Laurent was living in the commercial unit, Brill said he learned St. Laurent was parking his truck overnight in the Walmart parking lot to make it look like he wasn’t living there.
To gather evidence, Brill visited the parking lot just after midnight on June 17 to capture St. Laurent’s truck on video.
Later that morning, with his camcorder, he said he waited outside Teddy Bear Closet on Ralston Road, where he observed Melissa emerge first and then go back inside to get St. Laurent, who emerged and denied they were living there and claimed that he sometimes works late.
St. Laurent also told the state fire marshal’s office that Teddy Bear Closet is a 24-hour business, without providing evidence, said Brill.
The lease conditions prohibit a tenant from living in a commercial space and the terms also prohibit animals.
Brill said the couple has a dog, which St. Laurent claimed was a service dog but was not, and 18 cats, which were subsequently taken by Second Chance cat rescue.
About 7 p.m. on June 17, Brill visited the Walmart parking lot again with his video recorder to record St. Laurent’s truck and plate number.
That’s when he said St. Laurent jumped him from behind, wrestled him to the ground, broke the camcorder, and put it in his truck.
“Luckily enough, there were four or five witnesses and they all hung around,” he said. “We were not too far away from the video cameras at Walmart. We have plenty of evidence.”
Brill said he suffered pain in his shoulder that his doctor said was a sprain, as well as a piece of tooth that might be missing.
Brill said he then contacted the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office and learned that Teddy Bear Closet, a retail gift shop created as a business in May 2016, expired as a registered New Hampshire business. According to state records, that expiration was in May 2021.
When Brill’s sister went to check up on St. Laurent by calling his employer that he listed in his lease application, ServPro in Littleton, Brill said St. Laurent later called her to ask her why she was checking up on him.
“Lenny calls here and says what are you checking up on me for,” said Brill. “She says Lenny you didn’t put all of the information on your application. During the conversation, he says to her, well, your brother’s lucky I didn’t shoot him for lurking around at night around the building.”
Going forward, Brill hopes for a resolution soon.
“He lied on his application, he won’t follow his lease,” said Brill. “We’re not sure how this is going to pan out, but we’ll keep going.”
St. Laurent is no stranger to the criminal court system.
In January, he avoided a stint in state prison by pleading guilty to four felony counts of forgery in a fake check-writing scheme that involved his former boss as a victim. St. Laurent is required to pay $1,335 in restitution to Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
In 2004, St. Laurent pleaded guilty in a felony arson case in Littleton, where, in August 2003, he set fire to his former Sampson Road home, where two cats died and a Littleton firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.
He was given a sentence of 1 to 3 years in New Hampshire State Prison and required to pay more than $50,000 in restitution.
The arson case has been reopened numerous times in the past two decades for violations of court orders regarding lack of payments.
To date, according to records, St. Laurent still owes nearly all of the total $51,888 restitution amount, but state Department of Corrections officials have said he is deliberately dodging payments.
In December 2016, St. Laurent was indicted on four Class A felony counts of aggravated sexual assault against a 4-year-old girl in Dalton.
In January 2018, Coos County prosecutors dismissed the charges, saying that moving forward with the state of evidence at that time could have adversely impacted the case.
The sex assault charges against St. Laurent, however, could be refiled at a later date and the statute of limitations does not run out for decades, they said.
