North Country Felon Slapped With Restraining Order After Assault
Linwood St. Laurent, of Littleton, charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault against a child, attends a Coos Superior Court hearing in May. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

A North Country felon with convictions for arson, forgery, and multiple assaults has been slapped with a restraining order for yet another encounter with a commercial landlord, the latest of whom he is accused of assaulting in the Walmart parking lot in Woodsville.

In October 2017 in Caledonia Superior Court, Linwood “Lenny” St. Laurent, 51, who runs Teddy Bear Closet with his wife, Melissa, was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct for jumping on the hood of the car of his former landlords in St. Johnsbury, who had leased a Railroad Street storefront to him, but began to fear him and repossessed the space.

