North Country: Filing Deadline Passes, Candidate Slate Finalized
Haverhill town moderator Jay Holden, right, and Ed Ballam empty a ballot box following a Town Meeting walk-through vote at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on Saturday, March 13. (File Photo)

NORTH COUNTRY — New Hampshire hit the filing deadline on Friday for local races, setting the slate for the March 8 Town Meeting elections.

Locally, more than a half-dozen communities will see contested Select Board races. That includes seven candidates vying for two seats in Haverhill and seven candidates going for four seats in Bethlehem.

Carroll, Dalton, Lancaster, Littleton, Northumberland, Randolph and Whitefield will also see multiple candidates compete for a single Select Board seat.

Meanwhile, in school board races, Haverhill voters will choose between nine candidates in four competitive races.

The White Mountains Regional School District will have contested races for 3-year seats in Jefferson and Whitefield.

The following is an overview of key raves across the North Country. Neither Bath, Jefferson, Landaff, Monroe, SAU 84 (Littleton) or SAU 35 (Bethlehem, Profile, Lafayette, Landaff, Lisbon) provided candidates information in time for publication.

Incumbents are indicated by an (i).

Ballot votes are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 8.

BETHLEHEM

Select Board — 1-year (2 terms): Ayla Queiroga, Chris Jensen (i), Patrick Doughty, David Wright; 3-year (2 terms) — Bruce Caplain (i), Veronica Morris (i), Cathy Qi

CARROLL

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Rob Gauthier (i), Brian Mycko

DALTON

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Kevin Whittum Jr, Jo Beth Dudley (i)

EASTON

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Zhenye Mei (i)

FRANCONIA

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Eric Meth (i)

HAVERHILL

Select Board — 3-year (2 terms): Matt Bjelobrk (i), Darwin Clogston, Chris Cadreact, Keith Charpentier, Charles Fenn, Kevin Knapp, Katie Williams

School Board — 3-year (2 terms): Michael Thompson, David Robinson, Chuck Fenn and Michael Aremburg (i); 2-year (1 term): Toni Daniels and Aaron Palm; 1-year (1 term): Gary Chase, Nicole Woods, Bob St. Pierre

LANCASTER

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Leon Rideout (i), Rob Christie

Budget Committee — 1-year (1 term): Victoria R. Gibbs; 2-year (1 term): Kathy-Jean Lavoie; 3-year (3 terms): Leo J. Enos, Justin Kenison, Erik F. Becker, Rob Christie, John A. Garrison

LISBON

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Brian Higgins (i)

LITTLETON

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Linda MacNeil, Courtney Bowler

Moderator — 2-year (1 term): Chad Stearns

Town Clerk — 3-year (1 term): Judith White (i), Shelba Tetu, Natalya Stone, Angela Brousseau

School Board — Not available

LYMAN

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Bruce Beane (i)

Planning Board — 3-year (3 terms): Donna Clark (i), Paul Rayburn

NORTHUMBERLAND

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): James Tierney, James Weagle (i)

School Board — 3-year (2 terms): William Everleth, Bruce Pelletier, Louise Collins (i)

RANDOLPH

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Paul Alfred Jadis, Dewald Steinmann

STRATFORD

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Greg Ruch

School Board — No candidates filed

SUGAR HILL

Select Board — 1-year (1 term): Christopher Ellms (i); 3-year (1 term): Margaret Connors (i)

WHITEFIELD

Select Board — 3-year (1 term): James Dorr, Abigail Querrard

Town Clerk — 3-year (1 term): Tina Wright

SAU 36

Whitefield — 3-year (1 term): Tara Giles (i), Bradley Cross

Jefferson — 3-year (1 term): Jim Brady (i), James Akerman Sr.

