North Country: Filing Deadline Passes, Candidate Slate Finalized

NORTH COUNTRY — New Hampshire hit the filing deadline on Friday for local races, setting the slate for the March 8 Town Meeting elections.
Locally, more than a half-dozen communities will see contested Select Board races. That includes seven candidates vying for two seats in Haverhill and seven candidates going for four seats in Bethlehem.
Carroll, Dalton, Lancaster, Littleton, Northumberland, Randolph and Whitefield will also see multiple candidates compete for a single Select Board seat.
Meanwhile, in school board races, Haverhill voters will choose between nine candidates in four competitive races.
The White Mountains Regional School District will have contested races for 3-year seats in Jefferson and Whitefield.
The following is an overview of key raves across the North Country. Neither Bath, Jefferson, Landaff, Monroe, SAU 84 (Littleton) or SAU 35 (Bethlehem, Profile, Lafayette, Landaff, Lisbon) provided candidates information in time for publication.
Incumbents are indicated by an (i).
Ballot votes are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 8.
BETHLEHEM
Select Board — 1-year (2 terms): Ayla Queiroga, Chris Jensen (i), Patrick Doughty, David Wright; 3-year (2 terms) — Bruce Caplain (i), Veronica Morris (i), Cathy Qi
CARROLL
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Rob Gauthier (i), Brian Mycko
DALTON
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Kevin Whittum Jr, Jo Beth Dudley (i)
EASTON
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Zhenye Mei (i)
FRANCONIA
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Eric Meth (i)
HAVERHILL
Select Board — 3-year (2 terms): Matt Bjelobrk (i), Darwin Clogston, Chris Cadreact, Keith Charpentier, Charles Fenn, Kevin Knapp, Katie Williams
School Board — 3-year (2 terms): Michael Thompson, David Robinson, Chuck Fenn and Michael Aremburg (i); 2-year (1 term): Toni Daniels and Aaron Palm; 1-year (1 term): Gary Chase, Nicole Woods, Bob St. Pierre
LANCASTER
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Leon Rideout (i), Rob Christie
Budget Committee — 1-year (1 term): Victoria R. Gibbs; 2-year (1 term): Kathy-Jean Lavoie; 3-year (3 terms): Leo J. Enos, Justin Kenison, Erik F. Becker, Rob Christie, John A. Garrison
LISBON
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Brian Higgins (i)
LITTLETON
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Linda MacNeil, Courtney Bowler
Moderator — 2-year (1 term): Chad Stearns
Town Clerk — 3-year (1 term): Judith White (i), Shelba Tetu, Natalya Stone, Angela Brousseau
School Board — Not available
LYMAN
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Bruce Beane (i)
Planning Board — 3-year (3 terms): Donna Clark (i), Paul Rayburn
NORTHUMBERLAND
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): James Tierney, James Weagle (i)
School Board — 3-year (2 terms): William Everleth, Bruce Pelletier, Louise Collins (i)
RANDOLPH
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Paul Alfred Jadis, Dewald Steinmann
STRATFORD
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): Greg Ruch
School Board — No candidates filed
SUGAR HILL
Select Board — 1-year (1 term): Christopher Ellms (i); 3-year (1 term): Margaret Connors (i)
WHITEFIELD
Select Board — 3-year (1 term): James Dorr, Abigail Querrard
Town Clerk — 3-year (1 term): Tina Wright
SAU 36
Whitefield — 3-year (1 term): Tara Giles (i), Bradley Cross
Jefferson — 3-year (1 term): Jim Brady (i), James Akerman Sr.
