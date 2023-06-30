For the 2023 NOCO Mural Project summer exhibition, the featured artists are the future of the North Country community.
A nonprofit now in its fourth year and dedicated to using public art to strengthen communities, NOCO Mural has partnered with local students to create a mural series that represents the students’ schools and their towns.
“This year, NOCO Mural Project collaborated with the North Country schools and their art departments to create this summer mural exhibition,” said Jessica Bahrakis, founder of NOCO Mural. “Public art participation is essential to the community, and including the youth allows them to learn about the fabric that makes a community so special.”
The six participating schools were Lisbon Regional School, Littleton High School, Profile School, White Mountains Regional High School, Woodland Community School in Bethlehem, and the new Heartwood Public Charter School in Jefferson.
“They were so excited to participate,” said Bahrakis. “The whole point is to provide a learning experience for the kids. It really comes down to a collaborative effort. We’re working as a team and we’re trying to work toward a common goal. I left it open, but that common goal is figuring out what is it about your community that makes it unique. I feel like each one of the communities that we have in the North Country has its own specific identity.”
Last week, with the help of Lisbon police officers, Bahrakis, who grew up in Lisbon, installed in downtown Lisbon the mural made by the Lisbon Regional School art students.
“The town is really trying to revitalize itself and they were so grateful to have the mural there in Lisbon,” she said. “They filled my heart.”
The Lisbon mural has lilacs, a symbol of Lisbon, as well as a panther, the school’s mascot.
“What better way to represent the community’s Panther Pride and the lilacs, because the Lilac Festival is such a big thing that has been going on since I was a kid,” said Bahrakis.
Each school came up with its own theme.
“I really wanted to leave that up to them,” said Bahrakis. “I didn’t want to focus on something that was going to constrict them or make them stressed. I really just wanted to see what was going to flow. It’s such a learning experience and I think participating in public art is vital to that community’s cohesiveness, both working in the school as a team and then promoting that out on the sidewalk and saying this has made an impact in my community and these are the reasons why. Including youth in our project is important because it provides opportunities for youth to create through storytelling.”
The student murals will be displayed in each of the corresponding towns, in high-visibility areas, until the end of October.
NOCO Mural also has other plans for 2023.
Muralist Meg Reinhold will collaborate with NOCO Mural and North Country Pride for a triptych mural painted on three separate boards that will go on the corner of Jackson and Main streets in downtown Littleton, at the Jing Fong restaurant building.
“She has this wonderful theme that has a lot of roots and meaning to it,” said Bahrakis. “It will celebrate inclusion and diversity without necessarily being too in your face.”
One theme is books and the importance of reading and of knowledge and learning about diversity and inclusion, she said.
The Littleton project, which will be a permanent display, is slated for the end of August or early September and will be paid for through a grant obtained by North Country Pride.
NOCO Mural is also in the process of setting a date to repaint the “Welcome to Littleton Main Street of the Mountains” mural on the retaining wall along Ammonoosuc Street and across from Schilling Beer Co.
The plan is to collaborate with the Littleton Area Historical Society to incorporate elements of Littleton’s history that represent the town into the mural, similar to the Welcome to Bethlehem mural on the side of the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network building.
Also in Littleton, the sunflower mural on the side of 23 Ammonoosuc St. that was painted last year remains and is part of a larger project, delayed but still in the works, that will involve the installation of a living mural of real sunflowers planted in boxes that will be placed over the painted mural and against the wall and will grow up the side of the wall.
“We’d like to get the youth involved in that one, maybe the White Mountain Science kids in engineering something that has its own water system and a growth cycle, and we can do an educational aspect of it as well because I think that’s important to all of us when including the youth,” said Bahrakis. “That’s down the road, but not far.”
For its inaugural year in 2020, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit NOCO Mural Project found itself in the thick of the pandemic. The theme that year was to create murals celebrating the North Country’s essential workers
“We’re in year four and we’re still going strong,” said Bahrakis. “We’re going to be applying for some grants so we can get some bigger projects done. We have gotten so much great feedback. Everyone has welcomed the content, visually, emotionally. It has made an impact in the community without disrupting anything. That was my point. I wanted to make an impact and beautify the community.”
For more information, visit www.whitemtartsyndicate.org.
