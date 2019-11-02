North Country:Friday’s Wind Topple Trees Everywhere

Brook Road in Bethlehem was one of many town and state roads closed Friday because of high winds downing trees and power lines. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The high winds that began Thursday evening and lasted through Friday toppled scores of trees throughout the North Country and led to the closures of many town and state roads that had trees fall on power lines

“There are probably two dozen active trees down north of Whitefield,” said Jim McMahon, assistant district engineer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s District 1 in Lancaster. “The majority of the trees down involve power lines and that takes longer with a response. The power company can’t be everywhere … When we respond and find there’s power involved, we don’t get out and cut the trees. We wait for the power company to show up.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.