North Country:Friday’s Wind Topple Trees Everywhere

The high winds that began Thursday evening and lasted through Friday toppled scores of trees throughout the North Country and led to the closures of many town and state roads that had trees fall on power lines
“There are probably two dozen active trees down north of Whitefield,” said Jim McMahon, assistant district engineer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s District 1 in Lancaster. “The majority of the trees down involve power lines and that takes longer with a response. The power company can’t be everywhere … When we respond and find there’s power involved, we don’t get out and cut the trees. We wait for the power company to show up.”
