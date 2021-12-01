A chronic shortage of volunteers, a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, difficulty finding builders — those are the big challenges facing the Ammonoosuc Region chapter of Habitat for Humanity as it reorganizes, prepares to hire a director, and gets back to building homes in the North Country.
“Habitat, in general, has been struggling for a while now,” said Paul Lopes, of Littleton, who is the current president of the board of directors for Ammonoosuc Habitat, a nonprofit and affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. “We’re not the only chapter. There used to be a chapter up in Colebrook. They folded a couple of years ago just before COVID. They couldn’t find anybody to work.”
The North Conway and Plymouth chapters merged into one chapter and the St. Johnsbury chapter merged with White River Junction so they could avoid the heavy administrative end, he said.
“Volunteerism, in general, is dropping off and that’s the problem with all the chapters,” said Lopes.
Like all chapters, Ammonoosuc Habitat’s mission is to improve the lives of local families in need of basic, affordable homes.
Since its inception, Ammonoosuc Habitat has built nine homes in a 12-town service area made up of Bethlehem, Carroll, Dalton, Franconia, Jefferson, Lancaster, Littleton, Lisbon, Lyman, Monroe, Sugar Hill and Whitefield.
“For the last 15 years, we’ve basically been a fully volunteer organization,” said Lopes. “We have a board of directors that has a president and then we have a building supervisor. About five years ago, the heads of those organizations that had been building for us for 10 or 12 years all left at the same time. They had given a heads up that they would be leaving, but nobody wanted to fill their shoes.”
By the time Lopes, who has been on and off the board since Ammonoosuc Habitat formed 15 years ago, became board president there was no building supervisor.
“About two years ago, we finally decided we would hire a building supervisor to build our next house,” he said. “We bought some land in Bethlehem. Then COVID hit.”
But from the beginning, the shortage of rentals in the area and the need for more housing hasn’t changed.
Current conditions, though, have.
“We still get people coming to us now looking for help and we can’t do anything,” said Lopes.
The challenges across the board were some time coming.
“There is waning volunteerism overall, and volunteerism across the U.S. is way down,” said Lopes. “We have seven people on the board — that’s the bare minimum — and they’re the same people who’ve been there for 10 years.”
Some members now have other things going on in their lives and can’t serve for much longer.
The board is hoping that the hiring of an executive director will put Ammonoosuc Habitat in a better position for the future and help keep the chapter alive.
“Our chapter generates revenue from the houses that we’ve built and we’ve now decided for the first time that we’re going to hire somebody part-time to be the director,” he said. “They would report to the board, help us find other board members, help us do fundraising, and help us meet all the requirements for Habitat, all of those things nobody has any time for right now. We have enough funds to do that for probably about five years before we would have to come up with a Plan B.”
The board doesn’t have a particular director in mind yet and will advertise until mid-January to get the word out.
“We’re looking for somebody who is enthusiastic about Habitat and who wants to do this part-time,” he said. “It’s a work-from-home and learn-on-the-job sort of thing and we’re looking for enthusiasm more than experience with Habitat.”
Duties will include meeting with clients and discussing their needs, meeting with contractors and builders, and facilitating the financing of homes.
For qualifying homeowners, Habitat usually ends up doing a 30-year, zero-percent mortgage on the property.
“Your taxes end up being more than the mortgage and it’s a lot less than rent would be,” said Lopes. “It gets you into a house. Every month, you pay a mortgage to Habitat, which is basically Habitat income because all the money was raised to build the house. The house is already paid for on our end.”
That income will be used to pay the salary of the new director.
The goal is to bring the director on in late January or February, perhaps sooner if the right candidate is found or later if the ideal candidate doesn’t surface right away.
As for the volunteer directors, Lopes would like to see 12 directors on the board because that is easier in reaching a quorum when some members can’t attend a meeting.
“It’s been more than a year now since we’ve really done anything other than have the board meet and talk about what we can do,” he said. “Most of our plans have met with walls because you can’t meet with people, and last year Habitat was doing social distancing. You can’t build a house when you’re social distancing … We hired a contractor to work with us. Before that, we never had to pay any contractors. But we hired somebody and said, ‘We’ll just pay you, come in and supervise this, get all the things ordered.’ That was February 2020. In March, it just went south. “
The board is hoping for a positive turnaround.
Ammonoosuc Habitat has land in Bethlehem and could build next year if board members can overcome the challenges of finding available builders and volunteers, said Lopes.
Realistically, the next house would be built in 2023, he said.
“We can start building a house if we can find someone to come in and supervise,” said Lopes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.