As the North Country prepares to combat a possible spread of the COVID-19 virus, the three North Country Healthcare (NCH) hospitals in Coos County have implemented restrictions to prevent any spread and have established incident command centers to increase their ability to safely treat and serve in the event of a virus emergency.
“We have an overarching incident command center and we also have individual command centers at every hospital,” said James Patry, spokesman for NCH, the parent organization of Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, and North Country Home Health and Hospice.
