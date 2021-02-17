Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders in the North Country — police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians — were increasingly busy.
They deal regularly with drug cases and overdoses that have risen in recent years, as well as more patients with mental health issues, some of them suicidal.
Then there are the usual car crashes, fire calls, medical calls and police calls, the numbers of which in some towns have grown with more people and activity.
In short, they are busy, and many of them are on call or are volunteers.
Added to that workload early last year was the pandemic, which can create even more stresses of all kinds and burnout and fatigue as they encounter more despondent people in need and try to keep themselves, and the families they go home to, safe and healthy.
On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, held a virtual roundtable with police and fire chiefs and nurses from across the state.
They spoke of the challenges and of the mental health services, peer counseling, and other programs available, including in a rural area like the North Country, where resources for many things have been in short supply.
“These are front-line people who are used to helping others and used to having other people rely on them and I think it is something of a sea change for some of them to realize that they need to reach out for help, and know that requests for help will be met with professionalism and understanding and not stigma, which in the past I think has been a real issue,” said Hassan.
Among those on the roundtable was retired New Hampshire State Police Major Russell Conte, who gives presentations on first-responder peer support and mental illness and who spoke specifically to the North Country, where he was last week for a debriefing with peer counselors.
“At least in New Hampshire, if you’ve been a first responder at all, although those areas are quite beautiful and people travel from all over the world to go there, some things that happen there are very traumatic and that impacts communities tremendously,” he said. “When you talk about going in to help first responders heal, you are really healing communities also, because they are a tight group.”
Family support is one of the biggest areas of focus because when a first responder is in crisis and seeking the help he or she needs, they are going to return to their families, who need to be prepared, said Conte.
“Many times the first responder has not shared everything with the family that has brought on these triggers and has brought on this trauma, especially when it’s post-traumatic or acute stress,” he said. “What we have done more recently in the last couple of years is to work closer with the families.”
On Wednesday morning, before the roundtable, Conte was part of a meeting that focused on building out a support network, which includes NHSP, its peer support coordinator, and himself, who all take calls daily, many from rural departments, and not just police.
“There are services,” said Conte. “Number one, we have people in place and we are starting to build those things so we can de-stigmatize and make a smoother transition to help. And number two, just call and ask. If there’s anybody in the North Country who needs help, they can call the state police directly. We have never said no to anyone, regardless of what their affiliation is. We have a lot of volunteers in the North Country for either EMT or fire.”
The reality is that no one is turned away, he said.
“The real silver lining to the whole thing is building the relationships so they know who to call … just to make sure that people know that there is a path and this is who you reach out to, because the biggest problem in finding people help, especially first responders, is taking the first step,” said Conte.”We now have services in place and connections and clinicians and programs especially for first responders that we will get people directly into. We’ll do it in real-time.”
One Department
Among those departments feeling stresses is Littleton Fire Rescue, which has a dozen firefighters who are also EMTs or advanced EMTs, and has several paramedics.
“Emergency services in general are pretty stressful careers,” said LFR Capt. Chad Miller. “A lot is asked and people witness a lot and have to be willing to act on what they see and have to set aside their personal issues when dealing with things.”
In the beginning of COVID, virus tests were delayed and those LFR members exposed had to go immediately into quarantine for fear they might have the virus.
LFR emergency responders saw a lot of stress and worried about their own safety and the possibility of catching the virus from patient contact, all the while going home to their families, said Miller.
“My house had a separate bedroom that we call the COVID bedroom,” he said.
During the early days, Miller spent many a night there.
“Fortunately, my exposures all turned out to be negative,” he said.
But the COVID fatigue that many feel, such as the uncertainty of how long the pandemic and its needed safety precautions and social limitations will last, are also felt by first responders, said Miller.
At the same time, LFR has had to step up to be a leader, not only locally but in the state, to fill the gap after the New Hampshire Army National Guard that had been providing vaccine administration to first responders and others in the early vaccine tiers left town.
Now, LFR is partnering with Littleton Regional Healthcare to vaccinate area residents.
“Firefighters are used to being on the offense and are not used to sitting around and waiting,” said Miller. “With the vaccine, it was the first time we went on the offense in quite a while and it’s brought some help.”
Stresses are still there, though, and with first responders, as compared to the military, the stress tends to be not from one specific incident, but is cumulative stress from many, he said.
“That can begin to accumulate over time and we are always on the lookout for it,” said Miller. “After tough calls, the chief and I will check in with our members to see how they are and if any support services are needed.”
LFR is aware of the NHSP peer support team and Miller was in contact with the team recently after an incident LFR was called to.
“They are fabulous and people are brought into the process from across all spectrums, police, fire, EMS,” he said. “They are trained to deal with this. It can be hard to open up to someone who has not been through the same experience as you’ve been through, but they have the same base of experience and really get what you’re talking about. You can paint the picture with very few words. I found state police to be very helpful.”
Since the pandemic, the stress of COVID, while still there, has lessened a bit.
“There was a lot of unknowns at first, “said Miller. “It’s now gotten more comfortable and we’ve been vaccinated. In the whole, we are in a better spot, and like everyone else, are waiting for the world to get better.”
At the Congressional level, Hassan said she will continue to hear from first responders and prioritize their needs and work on legislation that addresses those needs and provides funding.
“All of you have been so magnificent throughout this last year,” she said. “You really have demonstrated grit and grace and resilience. I also understand burnout is real and stress is real and the long-term impact on front-line workers is real. We can give you accolades, but you also need support.”
