North Country Home Health and Hospice Welcomes New Operations Director

LITTLETON — The North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency (NCHHA), a partner and affiliate of North Country Healthcare (NCH), welcomes Christina Rosten as its new director of operations.
Most recently, Rosten served as night hospital supervisor for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Rosten earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing at Franklin Pierce University and her associate degree in nursing and licensed practical nurse degree from Vermont Technical College.
As director of operations for NCHHA, Rosten will oversee daily operations that support the delivery of quality care to home health, palliative and hospice patients and their families.
Under her leadership, clinical staff will be encouraged to seek ways to continuously improve processes and practices in pursuit of becoming a high-reliability organization.
Additionally, she will collaborate with the NCH marketing team, furthering NCHHA’s marketing, community relations and fundraising efforts.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Christina to this new role,” said Tiffany Haynes, president and CEO of NCHHA. “With a strong background in healthcare management across a variety of settings, I am confident Christina’s skills and experiences will serve us well, especially in collaborating with key stakeholders, and in ensuring our staff continue to effectively support the needs of our patients and their families,”
NCH is a nonprofit affiliation of four medical facilities focused on the health and well-being of dozens of communities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire, as well as in Vermont, Maine, and southern Canada.
Mission-driven to improve lives by assuring consistently excellent, integrated healthcare, NCH employs hundreds of highly trained individuals who deliver integrated patient care through three community hospitals, medical laboratories, and home health and hospice services.
The leading comprehensive healthcare network comprises NCHHA, Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster.
At more than 1,000 employees strong, NCH is proud to be the largest employer in the North Country.
