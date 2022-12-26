North Country Home Health and Hospice Welcomes New Operations Director

LITTLETON — The North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency (NCHHA), a partner and affiliate of North Country Healthcare (NCH), welcomes Christina Rosten as its new director of operations.

Most recently, Rosten served as night hospital supervisor for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

