North Country Home Health & Hospice Plans Annual Butterfly Release

Join North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency for our 6th Annual Butterfly Release on September 9th and 16th, 2023. (Contributed photo)

COÖS & GRAFTON COUNTY — The 6th Annual Butterfly Release, hosted by the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency (NCHHHA), is just around the corner. Set for September 9 at 1 p.m. at Remich Park in Littleton, this event is dedicated to honoring the memories of beloved departed ones, and uniting the community in remembrance and celebration.

“The Butterfly Release is a beautiful and symbolic way to commemorate the lives of our loved ones who have passed away,” stated Tiffany Haynes, president & CEO at NCHHHA. “Each butterfly represents a unique tribute to a cherished family member or friend, embodying their spirit and cherished memories. As these delicate creatures take flight, they symbolize the renewal of life and the pursuit of happiness, creating a poignant moment of remembrance and hope.”

