North Country Home Health & Hospice Plans Annual Butterfly Release

COÖS & GRAFTON COUNTY — The 6th Annual Butterfly Release, hosted by the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency (NCHHHA), is just around the corner. Set for September 9 at 1 p.m. at Remich Park in Littleton, this event is dedicated to honoring the memories of beloved departed ones, and uniting the community in remembrance and celebration.
“The Butterfly Release is a beautiful and symbolic way to commemorate the lives of our loved ones who have passed away,” stated Tiffany Haynes, president & CEO at NCHHHA. “Each butterfly represents a unique tribute to a cherished family member or friend, embodying their spirit and cherished memories. As these delicate creatures take flight, they symbolize the renewal of life and the pursuit of happiness, creating a poignant moment of remembrance and hope.”
“Imagine being surrounded by a kaleidoscope of colors as the butterflies gracefully take flight into the sky during the heartwarming ceremony,” stated NCHHHA’s Ren Anderson. “The event will feature soul-stirring music, inspiring readings, and heartfelt names spoken in remembrance. Witness the magic of the butterflies landing on arms and shoulders, fluttering around heads, or resting gently on the grass before soaring towards the heavens.”
The Butterfly Release draws attendees from all walks of life. Limited spots are available, and butterflies can be reserved at bit.ly/NCHHHA-Butterfly23. An online purchase option is available, and participants can also complete and mail the provided printable form to NCHHHA at 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561. For those unable to attend, NCHHHA volunteers will release the butterfly on their behalf.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their ongoing support,” Haynes added. “We eagerly anticipate your presence at the NCHHHA 6th Annual Butterfly Release, a reminder of our lasting connections with those who have departed.” For further information email Ren Anderson at butterfly@nchhha.org, or call 603-444-8399.
