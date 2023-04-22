NEWPORT — As of April 17, North Country Hospital (NCH) has relaxed the universal masking requirements that have been in place since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several hospitals in Vermont and across the nation are relaxing mask mandates and requirements. This means that if free of any respiratory symptoms, patients, visitors, and guests will no longer have to wear a mask as they enter any building on campus or move about the facility.
“This is a welcome change for our community and for our hospital,” said Tracey Paul, NCH interim managing officer. “After three years of universal masking, we look forward to seeing faces again. Our patients, visitors, and guests have been cooperative and the community-wide effort to keep everyone safe was an important management tool during the pandemic.”
“Our personal protective equipment (PPE) strategy, including required masking, has been a crucial element of our COVID response over the last three years,” said chief nursing officer Megan Sargent. “Masking was an easy and effective way to protect our patients and staff during the height of the pandemic. The time has come to add COVID to the list of respiratory illnesses that exist in our community.”
There are some exceptions to the mask rollback, which include a mask requirement if one has tested positive or been exposed to someone testing positive in the past 10 days; if one is currently experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness; or if one has a healthcare provider recommendation or personal preference to wear a mask. Additionally, masks may still be required in certain procedural settings.
The hospital will continue to provide masks for those who choose to wear one.
