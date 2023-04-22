NEWPORT — As of April 17, North Country Hospital (NCH) has relaxed the universal masking requirements that have been in place since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several hospitals in Vermont and across the nation are relaxing mask mandates and requirements. This means that if free of any respiratory symptoms, patients, visitors, and guests will no longer have to wear a mask as they enter any building on campus or move about the facility.

