North Country Hospital Board Names New CEO

NEWPORT — The Board of Trustees of North Country Hospital announced the return of former Chief Operating Officer Tom Frank to the hospital, but this time he will serve as Chief Executive Officer.
Frank has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership positions. Most recently he served as Vice President of Medical Group Operations for Rutland Regional Medical Center. Before that, Frank was COO at North Country Hospital.
Information provided by the hospital notes that Frank has experience “establishing a positive work culture, and achieving strong financial results, in addition to quality and service excellence.”
NCH Board Chair Frank Knoll said, “We are very fortunate to have Tom returning to North Country Hospital. We believe that he has the experience, vision, and leadership skills necessary to guide our hospital through the challenges and opportunities ahead.”
Frank says he is eager to begin his work at North Country Hospital. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead such an exceptional healthcare organization,” he said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, medical staff, and employees to continue providing high-quality care to our community.”
Set to begin on April 17, he will succeed Tracey Paul, who has served as Interim Managing Officer since last fall. She will move into the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer position.
Paul stepped into the hospital leadership role when former NCH CEO Brian Nall resigned following a vote of no confidence taken by medical staff in October. The hospital board did not share details of the departure, but reports cited workplace climate and staffing issues as areas of concern.
At the time, Knoll thanked “(Tracey) Paul and the full Administrative team for stepping in at this important time to guide our hospital forward.”
North Country Hospital is a nonprofit, critical access community hospital serving Orleans and Northern Essex counties in the rural Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
