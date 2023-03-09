North Country Hospital Board Names New CEO
Thomas E. Frank

NEWPORT — The Board of Trustees of North Country Hospital announced the return of former Chief Operating Officer Tom Frank to the hospital, but this time he will serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Frank has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership positions. Most recently he served as Vice President of Medical Group Operations for Rutland Regional Medical Center. Before that, Frank was COO at North Country Hospital.

