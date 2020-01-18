North Country Hospital Ends 2019 In The Black

North Country Hospital CEO and president Brian Nall speaks Thursday at the hospital's annual meeting at the East Side Restaurant in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)

NEWPORT CITY — North Country Hospital ended 2019 in the black and in better shape financially than in recent years, the board chairman and chief executive officer told members at the hospital’s annual meeting Thursday.

But the year past also reflected the reality of small hospitals of struggling to recruit new staff members.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments