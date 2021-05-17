North Country Hospital Nurses Receive Awards During National Nurses Week

NEWPORT — Nurses celebrated Nurses Week at North Country Hospital and nationally May 6-12, the last day honoring the birth date of nurse icon, Florence Nightingale.
NCH has four areas of service awards that complement the hospital’s mission and values that nurses can be nominated for. This year’s recently announced awardees include: Holly Converse, RN (chronic care coordinator for the Medical Home Model in Primary Care); Sara Clark, RN (clinical applications analyst, Clinical Informatics); Rhonda Howard, RN (clinical nurse educator); and Amy Phillips, LPN (surgical services).
The nursing excellence award going to Holly Converse is for “Commitment to Community.” She goes above and beyond to connect patients with many resources in the area. Holly is always available to help with patient population in almost any situation and does so with a positive attitude and caring nature. She spends countless hours organizing medications for elderly patients and teaching people how to use their diabetic equipment. Her commitment to community is so evident every day.
“Commitment to Quality” was awarded to Sara Clark who has been a nurse at NCH for 10 years. Sara has always been patient and kind while advocating for best practices. As a charge nurse on Med/Surg, she had invaluable skills that were used not only while providing patient care, but also in teaching many new nurses. Sara then took her skills and has been supporting best practices as a clinical analyst. She is an active resource and mentor to nurses of all experience levels.
Rhonda Howard was awarded “Commitment to Customer Service.” She helped the entire NCH organization prepare for and take care of COVID patients. An example of her coordination skills and thoroughness of her work effort is when new equipment is brought in. She works with Materials and Biomed to bring in new equipment, researches it, works with sales reps, writes policies and procedures, teaches the end-users, and then is an ongoing resource as a resident expert. Rhonda’s commitment to customer service is a real asset to the NCH organization.
The ”Professional Growth” award goes to Amy Phillips, who has worked in Surgical Services for many years. She started as a housekeeper, then worked in the Central Sterile department where she became certified. Then she became a respiratory therapist and worked in that department as well. Amy then trained as a surgical tech and nurse and is now weeks away from becoming an RN.
Vice President of Patient Care Services Megan Sargent added her words of congratulations to the 2021 Nursing Excellence award winners during the special ceremony. “All our nominees every year are going above and beyond in service to our patients and community. It’s such a tough decision to narrow the field to four nurses. The award recipients this year definitely help make this community and organization a top-notch place. I am beyond proud of them all!”
