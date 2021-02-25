NEWPORT CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that North Country Hospital will receive a nearly $1 million grant for telemedicine along with upgrades to cybersecurity and telecommunications networks.
The $994,326 grant will benefit about 64,260 patients of North Country Hospital and its partners who applied jointly for the grant intended to benefit rural communities.
The partnership involves 16 locations in Orleans and Caledonia counties: the Prouty Drive hospital in Newport City, Vermont Technical College, Orleans Essex Visiting Nurses, Newport Healthcare Center, Union House, Bel Aire and Maple Lane nursing homes and Journey to Recovery Center.
NCH learned about the grant late Wednesday afternoon, said Wendy Franklin, spokeswoman for the hospital.
“We are the only organization in Vermont to receive the award,” she said.
Only 83 applicants out of 534 who sought the funding last summer received grants, she added.
“North Country Hospital is proud to be the only organization in Vermont to receive grant money from this program, which is targeted at improving telehealth and distance learning across the community,” CEO Brian Nall said.
“A huge thank you goes to Kate Pierce, chief information officer, and her team, as well as our community partners.”
The grant will retroactively pay for some of the upgrades that the hospital and its partners are already doing, such as expanded telemedicine due to the pandemic and security infrastructure to fight cybercrime.
The grant also will allow the hospital to continue improvements in WiFi and connectivity areas, increasing distance learning and paying for work that is not covered by federal hospital aid due to the pandemic or freeing up aid for other critical needs.
Each partner will receive a portion of the grant issued under NCH as the lead partner.
Patients may not see how the grant will benefit them. It will make communications easier and more secure, Franklin said.
The USDA announced $42.3 million in awards includes $24 million provided through the CARES Act.
Another $1 million grant was issued to the Fall Mountain Regional School District in New Hampshire.
The investments will benefit five million rural residents across the U.S.
“The coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency that requires an historic federal response. These investments by the Biden Administration will help millions of people living in rural places access health care and education opportunities that could change and save lives,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
“USDA is helping rural America build back better using technology as a cornerstone to create more equitable communities. With health care and education increasingly moving to online platforms, the time is now to make historic investments in rural America to improve quality of life for decades to come.”
A recent report by the Rural Policy Research Institute’s Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis found infection and death rates in rural America due to COVID-19 are 13.4 percent higher than in urban areas.
The higher rates are due to a confluence of factors, including higher percentages of underlying conditions, lack of health insurance, and lower access to medical facilities/care than urban counterparts, according to the report.
USDA is promoting its work to combat the pandemic and urging citizens to go to HealthCare.gov from now until May 15 to seek health insurance during a special enrollment period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.