North Country Hospital Will Participate In Mass Vaccination Clinic

Brian Nall, ceo of NCH

NEWPORT CITY — North Country Hospital has been awarded a contract to participate in a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Newport area.

Brian Nall, chief executive officer of NCH, said Thursday that the hospital expects to eventually be able to vaccinate as many as 300 people a day.

