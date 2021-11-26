North Country Hospitals Feel Strain As State Addresses Capacity Surge

As hospitals across the state face capacity surges, in part because of more COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms needing care, local hospitals that are feeling the strain are working out plans with state health officials to reduce capacity challenges.
On Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order to ensure that all measures are taken so patients in need receive timely and appropriate medical care.
The order directs the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to assist hospitals in establishing temporary acute care centers within their buildings if needed, increase bed capacities at other facilities, and identify ways that federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 can be used to expand capacity.
The New Hampshire Board of Nursing is also directed to meet weekly until Dec. 23 to identify resources and efficiencies to quickly increase the state’s healthcare workforce, which has experienced a chronic shortage, and expedite applicant processing and background checks.
Sununu’s order states that a “convergence of several factors including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the winter surge” has led to hospitals frequently at or above capacity in both emergency rooms and in-patient units and the onset of winter and its seasonal illnesses could increase capacity all the more.
Littleton Regional Healthcare
“We’re in the same boat,” Ed Duffy, chief medical officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare, said Wednesday. “We have a little bit bigger capacity than the hospitals around us, but we’re being strained, no question about it. Right now, we have a number of COVID patients and our ICU [intensive care unit] is essentially full.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Duffy was on a conference call with representatives from the state’s two dozen other hospitals, and said the reports were the same — there are very few places that have available beds.
“Right now, we have five regular beds available, but no ICU beds,” said Duffy. “Our emergency department, which never closes to anyone for any reason, unless there’s a disaster, is business as usual. Like in non-COVID times, it’s busy, not crazy … If an ICU-level patient comes to the hospital, we can take care of them in the emergency department. The emergency department nurses are ICU-level nurses. They just take care of them longer. That’s not ideal as time goes on, but right up front there is always something for the patient.”
As for establishing an acute care center at LRH, Duffy said the hospital expects to hear back from DHHS next week.
At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, in partnership with the New Hampshire Army National Guard, one such center with 45 beds at the LRH campus was ready to be deployed if needed.
“We are prepared to open that again,” he said. “All we need is the high sign from the governor and the Guard to do so … We are ready to open our alternative care site very quickly.”
Personnel from the National Guard could also be available to supplement LRH manpower, which would be welcome, said Duffy.
While the federal stimulus money could help with recruiting and staff development and is endorsed by LRH, it won’t help for the immediate need and is something more long-term, he said.
Owing to a shortage of some specialized nurses, LRH had a particular challenge on Friday, Nov. 19, when local ambulance services were notified that they could take critical patients to another hospital if one was nearby.
Called a diversion, Duffy said it was the first time LRH has done that in his more than 31 years with the hospital.
“We were on diversion last Friday for a very short period of time,” he said. “We had virtually no capacity, manpower-wise, to take care of other critical care patients. It mostly boils down to nursing. We have plenty of doctors. This is what happens when health systems get overrun … Generally speaking, we have five critical care beds staffed with nurses. It takes very specialized nursing and we had five full. That was a lot that day. During that time, we had plenty of capacity at our regular in-patient units. If you have appendicitis or a gall bladder attack and need to be admitted at the hospital, that’s no problem because that is different kinds of nurses.”
The diversion, however, doesn’t mean an ambulance or patient in need cannot come to the hospital, but if they can go safely to another facility they can do so, such as someone in Whitefield who can just as quickly go to Lancaster or someone in Lisbon who can go to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, he said.
The diversion was to let ambulances services know that that particular day was not business as usual at LRH, but the public can always come to LRH when in need, said Duffy.
“We’ve had a culture of not doing it,” he said. “But if you’re in your car and you have an emergency, you go the nearest facility. That’s all there is to it.”
On Nov. 19, LRH had to ship a very sick patient to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, with which it has a clinical collaboration.
“We are working with them as we are working with the other DH hospitals to balance out the western side of the state a little bit,” said Duffy. “We are in not bad shape right now … Everybody’s spirits are good and there’s plenty of capacity, except right this instant at the ICU.”
North Country Healthcare
The incident command at North Country Healthcare (NCH), the parent organization of Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, discussed the governor’s order on Wednesday after learning about it late Tuesday and are determining what it might look like as it develops, said James Patry, spokesman for NCH, said Wednesday.
“Right now, we continue to work within our system to determine who has beds available in the event that a patient needs to be transferred locally,” he said. “We check daily amongst all NCH hospitals to see availability. Today, AVH and Weeks had anywhere between two to four in-patient beds available.”
The hospitals readily communicate how many beds they have available — medical, surgical, or ICU —as needed, he said.
“As of today, the caseload of COVID patients was a little lighter than it has been, though half of UCVH in-patients were COVID-positive,” said Patry. “Our collective emergency department volume has been steady. We are administering monoclonal antibodies, as appropriate. We remain committed to treating everyone who comes in, but strongly encourage everyone who can, to become vaccinated, and wear masks in public.”
Vaccines, Fundamentals
In terms of the surge of COVID-19 cases, Duffy said his message is that people need to take it seriously.
“We are teetering on the edge here in northern New Hampshire and throughout the state, and in northern New England for that matter,” he said. “Vermont is having a terrible time. It’s all because of the unvaccinated. If you can get your children vaccinated, get them vaccinated. They are the reservoir for the disease and are causing a lot of cases. We’ve had two or three deaths in Littleton where an adult who was in contact with a school function got sick and had a bad outcome.”
While breakthrough infections among the vaccinated do occur, he said they are a very small percentage of total infections and the symptoms are almost always minor and require no hospitalization.
“I think there’s a myth out there that the vaccine doesn’t work, that you can get COVID anyway,” said Duffy. “Well, the vaccine does work, and it works extremely well as far as vaccines go. It definitely makes a difference in what kind of symptoms you get. We aren’t seeing any deaths in Littleton in anyone who’s been vaccinated.”
One man older than 80 with diabetes (a risk factor for severe symptoms) who was vaccinated got COVID-19 and needed to be hospitalized, but recovered and was discharged, he said.
“If he was unvaccinated, he wouldn’t have lasted four days,” said Duffy.
Two people in their 30s who were unvaccinated had severe symptoms, with one patient unable to breathe on his own and having to be transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and needing a bypass machine that oxygenates the blood, he said.
At least one of those patients did not survive, and other than one being a little overweight, they had no underlying health conditions, said Duffy.
As for vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine, like the vaccines for hepatitis and other conditions, could end up being a three-series vaccine, and that’s good news as far as increased protection, according to data that came out this week, said Duffy.
“It’s looking right now that your protection after the third [booster shot] takes full effect is higher than it was after you had your second,” he said. “It doesn’t just get you back to where you were, it gets you higher.”
As for other safety measures, like masking, no LRH staff who was masked and around patients who later tested positive but were also masked at that time came down with the virus, said Duffy.
“Ninety-five percent of our staff got vaccinated,” he said. “Nobody got sick. It’s not just the vaccination, it’s the masking as well … I think we need to get back to the fundamentals as a society. The hospitals have never left the fundamentals. It’s mask-wearing, getting vaccinated, trying to maintain distance. If we all do that, this will all be over soon. Without it, it’s not really going to be over.”
