North Country Hospitals Grapple With COVID Surge

The surge is here.
A year-and-a-half after the pandemic began, hospitals in Coos County are seeing a spike in patients.
Janes Patry, spokesperson for North Country Healthcare, said network providers in Berlin, Colebrook and Lancaster are at or near capacity.
“This is the most volume we’ve seen in the last 18 months,” he said.
The COVID rate in Coos County is among the highest in New England, causing Berlin and Gorham to impose temporary mask mandates this week.
Hospitals in the NCH network— Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center — have been overwhelmed at times.
“We’ve had some days where we couldn’t accommodate more patients,” Patry said.
CAPACITY ISSUES
Androscoggin Valley Hospital reported seven COVID patients on Tuesday.
Those patients occupy a third of available beds and have an outsized impact on hospital resources. That can strain staff and further limit admissions.
“Seven [doesn’t sound like a lot, but their level of care is significant,” Patry said.
In addition to more COVID patients, hospitals are seeing more “very sick” people whose conditions worsened because they avoided healthcare during the pandemic.
Finding everyone a bed is made even tougher because assisted living placements have stalled, due to staff shortages at those facilities.
All of that has created a capacity crunch and increased the need for transfers. Arranging those transfers has been tough because hospitals across the region are similarly busy.
NCH recently sent a COVID patient to Connecticut for treatment due to a lack of local beds.
“We look in-state first. The closer the better. But for the last month or so hospitals in the southern part of the state are equally booked,” Patry said. “We make calls every morning to see the capacity of every hospital in New Hampshire to take transfers. It’s not unusual for us to have to call a dozen hospitals because they are all facing the same challenge.”
SAME ELSEWHERE
The circumstances are similar elsewhere in the North Country.
Littleton Regional Healthcare has seen its highest COVID caseload of the pandemic over the past month.
“Right now we have four COVID patients, and in-hospital that has roughly a census of 20 to 25 people, four is a big number,” said LRH Medical Director Dr. Edward Duffy.
Driving traffic at LRH is a mix of local patients and transfers from elsewhere, including Coos County.
LRH also offers monoclonal antibody treatments, administering three-hour infusions to upwards of 15 patients per week.
“Our ICU and medical-surgical beds are really being utilized to greater-than-average amounts at this point, there’s no question,” he said.
Cottage Hospital in Haverhill also reported higher demand.
“Our daily census is much higher than it ever is, and has been for five to six weeks now,” said CEO Holly McCormack.
Like North Country Healthcare, she described problems with assisted living facility placements, patient transfers, and increased numbers of very sick people who avoided healthcare due to COVID fears.
“That creates a log jam,” she said.
In Coos County, Patry applauded the temporary indoors mask mandates in Berlin (at least 30 days) and Gorham (at least two weeks).
He said he understood “COVID fatigue” might cause some to roll their eyes at a new round of mitigation measures.
However, he pleaded with local residents to take the issue seriously, in order to lessen the burden on exhausted hospital staff and protect vulnerable community members.
“If we get masks back on the individuals, and we’re vigilant, hopefully we can trim what we’re seeing in terms of patient volume by the holidays. Then, everyone benefits,” Patry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.