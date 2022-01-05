North Country:Landfill Bill Seeks To Weigh Negative Impacts With Public Benefit

As the 2022 legislative begins and many eyes are on solid waste management in New Hampshire, particularly the new commercial landfill proposed in Dalton, a Senate bill is being floated that seeks to require a new net public benefit requirement for new landfills and a balance between negative impacts and concerns by residents with meeting the state’s capacity needs.
Sponsored by state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, Senate Bill 380 would create two study committees, one to study the prohibition of any landfill in the state from accepting waste from municipalities without a solid waste management plan and the other to study the development of a new solid waste disposal site evaluation committee.
The legislation would require the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to consider a wider net public benefit when reviewing an application for a solid waste permit and require that any rules or laws that go into effect after an application is submitted to apply to that application when it is reviewed for a permit.
SB 380 co-sponsors include state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton; Troy Merner, R-Lancaster; and Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill.
The solid waste disposal site evaluation committee would create a definition for a net public benefit and determine which factors go into the calculation.
“Based on what we heard last year and with a lot of the different House bills that were filed before I filed this one, I think this bill tried to get to the point of a lot of the testimony that was heard during the various public meetings that we had on it,” Hennessey said Wednesday. “And one is the net public benefit of any new landfill that we see in the state versus just what is the public benefit, because we want to make sure that whatever we do as a state moving forward we’re looking at the good and the bad of our solid waste needs …”
Based on comments in various DES hearings, people like the idea of having a site evaluation committee, though there are still questions as to who would manage the committee and how it would be funded, she said.
Under the bill, the committees would submit their reports and with any recommendations for future legislation no later than Nov. 1, 2022.
Among the key pieces of SB 380 is a requirement that new rules or laws enacted as solid waste permit application is pending be applied to that permit.
“It is a very long process that it takes to get a new landfill approved in the state, and in the meantime, there could be legislative changes that could come about and hopefully improve the process and make things better for New Hampshire,” said Hennessey.”One requirement of SB 380 is if your application has not been deemed complete then your application is still subject to any new rules or statutes that are passed. Deemed complete doesn’t mean it’s approved.”
Also being targeted in the bill is the ability of a proposed facility to achieve the goals of the state’s solid waste management plan and reach such goals as reducing transportation costs and tipping fees so waste generators in New Hampshire can reduce their costs below current costs.
The bill currently includes language regarding “the incremental harms that a landfill would likely cause by identifying any potentially harmful impacts on human health, property values, tourism, outdoor recreation, and wildlife,” with such impacts including “noise, odor, traffic, groundwater pollution, surface water pollution, greenhouse gas, and other emissions emanating from the facility and to include the emissions from transport of solid waste-related material and byproducts to and from the proposed the facility.”
DES would also be required to consider as part of the net public benefit determination “the concerns of citizens and governing bodies of the host municipality, county, and district and other affected persons.”
The assessment of a net public benefit would be conducted on behalf of the host community and/or other abutting municipalities by an independent third party, and the costs for the benefit assessment would be borne by the applicant,
If a solid waste application is determined to be complete and has a public hearing, a decision to grant or deny a permit would have to be made within six months, if there is no prior written agreement regarding an extension.
Permits that do not require public hearings would have to be decided within four months.
While landfill bills in recent years have not seen success, among them the bills that sought a two-mile buffer between any state park and any new landfill, Hennessey is hopeful for SB 380.
“Based on the sponsorship of this bill, I think we have a good chance of getting it through both the House and the Senate,” she said.
