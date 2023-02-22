North Country:Landfill Siting Bills Go To Hearing As Casella Expresses Doubts About Dalton
State Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton, presented one of two landfill siting bills on Tuesday during a public hearing before the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.

Two landfill siting bills went to a hearing on Tuesday, four days after Casella Waste Systems told investors that it’s doubtful its proposed commercial landfill in Dalton will be fully permitted and operational by its previously projected date of 2027 and posing the possibility it might not be built at all.

Drawing nearly four hours of testimony before the New Hampshire House of Representatives Environment and Agriculture Committee were House Bill 602, sponsored by state Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton, co-sponsored by state Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, and based on a method used in Maine, and House Bill 56, co-sponsored by state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton.

