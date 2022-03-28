North Country Law Enforcement Collects Ballistic Vests For Ukraine

Seeing the deaths of Ukrainians as they fight the Russian invasion has prompted North Country police agencies to take action.
In Coos and northern Grafton counties, slightly used ballistic vests are being collected for shipment to the front lines of Ukraine.
Helping to coordinate the effort in Coos County is retired New Hampshire State Police Troop F Lt. Commander John Scarinza, who said it is just one small thing he feels North Country law enforcement can do versus feeling helpless and doing nothing.
“If we can return these used ballistic vests to service in Ukraine, and the life of a soldier or first responder is saved or a serious injury prevented, the effort certainly will have been worth it,” he said.
The drop-off point for vests in Coos County is the Coos County Sheriff’s Department in Lancaster.
The drop-off point in northern Grafton County is the Littleton Police Department.
The effort has a tight deadline — donated vests can be dropped off at the Coos County Sheriff’s Department in Lancaster no later than the end of the day on April 6.
From Lancaster and Littleton, the body armor will then be transported to the NHSP Department of Safety warehouse in Concord for April 8, to then be packed and shipped to Ukraine by the California National Guard.
Several days ago, after seeing news releases of freshly dug graves of Ukrainian soldiers, the bombing of the theater in Mariupol and then the footage of more than 130 empty baby carriages signifying the death of helpless innocent children, Scarinza said it occurred to him that he probably had at least one perfectly serviceable, but expired, vest hanging in the back of a dark closet.
When he searched, he found two.
In researching how to get the vests to the war zone, he learned that Vermont State Police had just completed a vest drive of their own, but the deadline to drop them off had just passed.
Scarinza then called Coos County Brian Sheriff Valerino to ask for some logistical help to move the effort forward.
“Valerino was 100 percent supportive and offered the services of county deputies to assist in any way that they can,” he said.
Now, Scarinza is specifically reaching out to other retired law enforcement officers in the North Country to encourage them to also search the recesses of their old equipment closets to see if a good serviceable vest or vests can be found, and if so, to consider donating them to the military campaign in Ukraine.
“While no longer certified for use in the United States, these still serviceable vests can have a second life helping to protect military personnel and first responders in the war zone in Ukraine,” he said.
On Monday, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said ballistic vests in the United States typically have a manufacturer-specified lifespan of about three to five years before they are no longer covered under warranty and are taken out of service in exchange for new vests.
The expiration after five or so years, however, doesn’t mean the vests have degraded and can no longer function or can no longer save lives, he said.
On the contrary, they can save lives, said Smith, who noted that used body armor needs a specific place to go to and can’t just go out to the general public.
“We just can’t dispose of it in a transfer station with the risk of it getting into the wrong hands and being utilized for nefarious purposes and criminal activity,” he said. “Sometimes, we stockpile it until an opportunity comes up. There could be a company that’s taking it and destroying it or recycling it or using it for other purposes. Most departments probably have body armor that is no longer useful for patrol purposes but is awaiting the opportunity to dispose of it properly. So what we’re doing is taking this old body armor and providing it to Ukrainians who are in need of it, and at least it will give them an elevated level of protection. We felt that this was a good opportunity. Hopefully, it will have a useful purpose there and save lives.”
The vests are resistant up to certain calibers of firearms.
Smith had already been preparing to collect vests and bring them down to Concord when he got a call from Scarinza asking him if the Littleton Police Department can be a collection point for Littleton area police departments.
Although the Littleton Police Department existed during a number of conflicts, including the Second World War, Korean War, Vietnam War and the War on Terror, Smith said to his knowledge the Ukraine effort is the first of its kind that the Littleton department has been involved with.
“I think it’s an extremely worthy cause, and if there’s something that we can do to save a life, then we’re going to do it,” he said.
If someone has a vest to donate and cannot get it to a drop-off point in Coos County, they can call the sheriff’s department at 788-5598 and a deputy will stop by their residence and pick it up.
For inquiries about the effort in northern Grafton County, the Littleton Police Department can be reached at 603-444-7711.
