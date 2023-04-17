North Country Lawmaker Continues Human Trafficking Fight

A recent presentation on human trafficking took place at Plymouth State University included state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Littleton Police Special Investigator Chris Tyler as presenters. (Contributed photo)
After years of sponsoring bills to strengthen laws and penalties against human trafficking, a local lawmaker remains dedicated to the cause and is now looking at legislation to increase rights and services for victims and to expand education for law enforcement and investigators.
On April 3, state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Littleton Police Special Investigator Chris Tyler were among 14 presenters for “Hidden In Plain Sight,” a presentation at Plymouth State University for criminal justice students.
“There was a lot of engagement,” Massimilla said Friday.
The hope going forward is to take the program on the road to other institutions of higher learning.
Massimilla had attended a human trafficking conference several years ago and became actively involved in anti-trafficking efforts after a minor from Maine had been sex-trafficked to a hotel in Littleton.
“Who would have thought it could happen in Littleton, New Hampshire?” said Massimilla.
The two-part presentation on April 3 featured a victim of child sex trafficking, law enforcement personnel, sextortion and cyber-bullying experts, a representative from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s New England Division, and investigators from Grafton and Hillsborough counties.
In the first part, they presented to the audience what trafficking is and what it looks like, and what their agencies do to combat it.
The second part explored the services available to victims from social workers, medical experts, and local agencies supporting the exploited.
The program ended with the contributors and PSU students and faculty participating in the National Red Sand Project, which involves putting sand through cracks in the pavement to draw attention to human trafficking victims who fall through the cracks of society each year.
“The purpose of the program was to inform the vulnerable student population that trafficking can happen any time and anywhere and they need to know what it is, what it looks like, who they can turn to, and the help that’s available,” said Massimilla.
In her early years as a state representative, Massimilla successfully sponsored bills that shifted the penalties for offenders charged with engaging in sex with minors from a misdemeanor to a Class B felony and then from a Class B felony to a Class A felony.
She was also able to put child sex trafficking victims under the state’s definition of “abused” and allow victims who committed non-violent crimes while being trafficked to have those crimes expunged from their records.
The deadline for human trafficking victims to file for the New Hampshire Victims Compensation Fund was also extended from two years to indefinitely.
In 2024, Massimilla plans to return with additional legislation to offer more services to victims and to provide more training for the current and future generations of prosecutors, police, and investigators.
In recent years, there have been trafficking issues at the Canadian border, including general human trafficking and labor trafficking, said Massimilla.
“I’m hoping this has brought more awareness to the problem,” she said.
