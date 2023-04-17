North Country Lawmaker Continues Human Trafficking Fight

A recent presentation on human trafficking took place at Plymouth State University included state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Littleton Police Special Investigator Chris Tyler as presenters. (Contributed photo)

After years of sponsoring bills to strengthen laws and penalties against human trafficking, a local lawmaker remains dedicated to the cause and is now looking at legislation to increase rights and services for victims and to expand education for law enforcement and investigators.

On April 3, state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Littleton Police Special Investigator Chris Tyler were among 14 presenters for “Hidden In Plain Sight,” a presentation at Plymouth State University for criminal justice students.

