Several lawmakers from the North Country helped push a first-of-its-kind cannabis legalization bill through the New Hampshire House of Representatives on Thursday.
House Bill 1598, which passed in a 169-156 vote and would allow the New Hampshire Liquor Commission to set up state-regulated marijuana dispensaries, now goes to the New Hampshire Senate.
Local legislators hope enough senators can get on board for an affirmative vote and that the bill addresses past legalization concerns by the governor so he signs it.
“It’s unlike any model in the United States,” state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, said Friday. “Most every state with legal adult cannabis has a cannabis commission and independently owned shops … This is basically state-run cannabis that we passed. It allows the state to create a state-run entity to license grow facilities and build dispensaries to sell adult use cannabis.”
If made law, the New Hampshire model would be similar to several Canadian provinces, like Nova Scotia, which Egan said has a state-run shop model.
For the 2022 legislative session, he sponsored his own adult cannabis legalization bill, which differs from 1598 in that it seeks to allow home-grown marijuana up to certain amounts.
He initially had reservations about voting for HB 1598, but after the bill underwent several amendments he voluntarily tabled his own bill and lent his support to 1598, with the idea being it’s a first step for the only New England state that doesn’t have some form of marijuana legalization (in Rhode Island possession is fully decriminalized and in New Hampshire, it’s decriminalized up to three-quarters of an ounce) and it can be amended in future legislative sessions.
In addition to generating more revenue for New Hampshire, Egan cited economic benefits for those small farmers in northern New Hampshire who might seek a growing license for cannabis.
“In the North Country, where there’s lots of rural land, it might help them diversify what they’re selling,” he said.
While HB 1598 would allow legal possession of marijuana bought from state-run dispensaries, it would not legalize marijuana edible products.
“I am running for reelection, and hopefully if reelected, I will push to pass an edible amendment to that bill, because it’s the next step,” said Egan. “But we’re taking one step at a time. The fact that we can actually have the corner office be considering signing a bill for legalized cannabis, we’ll take what we can get right now.”
He began Thursday thinking that he wouldn’t vote for 1598 because it would be a government monopoly, exclude edibles, have penalties for edibles possession, and the revenues only went to certain items in the state.
The amendments to the bill, including removing criminal liabilities for possession of edibles, eventually won him over.
“I wanted to make sure that the money was spent well,” said Egan. “That and the idea that like any other piece of legislation that gets passed is a couple years later or a year later you can change things. We thought let’s get this passed and fix it as we go along … The key for me in one of those amendments was the limitation of cultivators. That was removed, so now small farmers, small business folks that want to invest in it, can get involved in the business of creating more product.”
Initially, there would have been a total of only 15 grow licenses, but Egan said those he spoke with in states where cannabis can be grown and sold have said they continually cannot get enough to meet the demand.
Having an unlimited number of growers was one of the amendments that came out of the House Ways and Means Committee.
“They were worried about saying yes to this and creating a business that really couldn’t take off,” he said.
In 2022, the bill was one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement in the House.
For the Senate, the New Hampshire Cannabis Association concludes there are currently 10 known senators out of 24 who would vote to support HB 1598, said Egan.
To pass, a minimum of 13 senators need to be in favor.
“All of this comes from what the governor was comfortable signing,” said Egan. “The two representatives who are leading this, Daryl Abbas [R-Salem], the bill sponsor, and Rep. Tim Lang [R-Sanbornton] filed a couple of the amendments. Both said that this was something the corner office would be comfortable with. That is why there was some push-back from them on edibles.”
In a statement on HB 1598 passing the House, Abbas called the legislation property tax relief.
“After the operation and start-up costs are repaid to the state under this bill, 50 percent of the remaining revenue is earmarked to offset the Statewide Education Property Tax,” said Abbas. “This will result in direct property tax relief for Granite Staters. Rather than send revenue directly into the general fund, where it could be used to fund pet projects and grow government, Republicans want to use this new policy opportunity to have a direct downward effect on property taxes.”
HB 1598 would create a cannabis control fund.
Under the bill, 30 percent of the remaining funds will be credited to the New Hampshire Retirement System to help ease the burden on municipal and school budgets, 10 percent to the Department of Health and Human Services for substance abuse treatment, prevention and education, five percent to DHHS’s children’s behavioral health services, and five percent to public safety and police agencies for drug-related expenditures and impaired driver enforcement training.
If HB 1598 becomes law, the rules will be finalized beginning in October and applications for cultivation can be ready for submission in May 2023, said Egan.
The bill would limit the legal possession of plant-form cannabis at no more than four ounces for anyone 21 years of age or older. Driving under the influence would be illegal.
Had 1598 not passed the House, Egan said he would have asked for his bill to be taken off the table.
Legalization of homegrown, however, remains a near-term possibility.
House Bill 629, a holdover bill that seeks to legalize home-grown cannabis up to certain amounts, passed the House in January in a 241-113 vote.
“There’s still a general consensus to push that bill through because, while I don’t think anyone will have a problem with you growing it at home now that you could buy it in the stores, technically it’s not legal to grow at home,” he said. “It would be legal to buy and legal to possess, but you couldn’t grow it. That doesn’t make any sense.”
HB 629 goes to a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
While HB 1598 doesn’t have independent local dispensaries or the edibles that would allow a whole different set of businesses to make confectioneries, cookies, candies, and other items, those components can be revisited by the Legislature at a later date, said Egan.
“It’s taken a long time to get the state to take a step forward, and at least we’re taking a step forward on this,” he said. “With legalization, this is something that you drive across the border and can’t get arrested for, but in New Hampshire you can. It’s not as invasive a drug as alcohol in terms of the way people react and addiction.”
Egan was asked to chair the House Democratic Cannabis Caucus by state Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, the House minority leader who died on March 7.
After considering voting against HB 1598, Egan said he thought of Cushing who asked him to support legalization and the polls that show 7o to 80 percent of New Hampshire residents support legal adult-use cannabis.
On Thursday, he addressed several hundred colleagues and spoke in support from the House well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.