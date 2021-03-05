North Country:Lawmakers Hope To Boost Biomass

The state of biomass in New Hampshire and the North Country hasn’t been the best since the governor vetoed some bills a few years ago that would have boosted the industry and helped make it more competitive.
Several lawmakers, however, are advancing new legislation to help get the industry, which has included two wood-fired plants in the North Country, Pinetree Power in Bethlehem and DG Whitefield, back to running full time and employing their full complement of North Country residents.
(Since opening three decades ago, both plants have historically employed some 20 people each).
Among the legislators working on House Bill 213, which seeks to remove technologies producing useful thermal energy from being included in the minimum electric renewable portfolio standards, is state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster.
“We had a work session today on the bill and we are going to retain it,” he said Friday. “The game plan going forward is to work on it in the fall.”
That will afford time to make amendments to the bill to gain wider support before it goes to a full vote, ideally soon after the start of 2022, said Merner.
In October 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed legislation that would have required Eversource Energy and a few other utilities to purchase renewable energy credits from the biomass plants and guaranteed their operation for least another three years.
Supporters said that bill would have helped put the plants on a path toward self-sufficiency.
Biomass proponents say the industry helps keep New Hampshire forests healthy by taking in and using low-grade wood, employs local residents and boosts the local businesses that support the industry, and provides a renewable source of energy that diversifies New Hampshire’s energy portfolio.
Among the plants that closed soon after the October 2019 governor’s veto was DG Whitefield.
Since then, however, that plant and the five others in the state have operated from time to time, including during the cold spell last month, as they have to be ready to operate when needed and on so many hours’ notice, said Merner.
He is confident about the prospects of HB 213, which is currently in the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Science, Energy and Technology Committee and which is similar to a renewable energy credits bill that was vetoed by Sununu.
“I’m not worried about losing the thermal energy credits,” said Merner. “There are more than enough votes on the committee to not to do away with that. We have pretty good bipartisan support.”
HB 213 would make biomass energy stay competitive, he said, and if the credits are taken away, some plants, like the one Bridgewater that is operating now, would have to close.
“It’s a big deal for the wood industry and this will make it healthy for the wood market all the way around,” said Merner.
Since biomass took a hit, DG Whitefield was sold and is now under new ownership and running, said Whitefield Board of Selectmen Chairman Stan Holz.
“The new company is operating it now, but they did not commit to a full-time, year-round operation,” he said. “They are waiting to see if anything happens in the Legislature.”
According to a 2016 Plymouth State University economic study, the state’s six independent biomass plants when running at capacity contributed more than $250 million to local economies and provided 900 jobs.
