Local lawmakers and residents are keeping up their fight for a landfill siting bill after it passed the New Hampshire House of Representatives in a 224-155 vote in March and is now being considered by the Senate.

House Bill 56, a site-specific bill that seeks a 5-year setback or distance of travel between a new landfill and surface water based on maximum seepage velocity measured in units of feet per year that determine how fast the groundwater flows between the landfill and a perennial lake, river or other surface water, went to an hour-long hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

