North Country: Legislation Seeks Property Tax Credit For Parents With Children
State Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton.

As lawmakers prepare for the opening of the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, one local legislator is putting forth a bill to take on the state’s aging demographic and give municipalities a tool to help them revitalize their communities.

While New Hampshire offers property tax relief to seniors, state Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton, who is entering his second term in the Legislature, has filed a bill allowing municipalities to offer property tax credits to people with young children.

