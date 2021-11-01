North Country:Local Lawmakers Propose OHRV Legislation For 2022

Seeking to strike a balance between Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle recreation and public safety, some local lawmakers are proposing OHRV legislation for 2022, to include a curb on speed and a mandatory safety course.
“The OHRV issue is gaining traction,” said state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown.
Thompson, along with legislators who include state Reps. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, are proposing bills that come out of a discussion in August in Plymouth that involved a number of officials and stakeholders from across New Hampshire, among them representatives of New Hampshire Fish and Game, which has been the primary OHRV law enforcement arm in the Granite State.
One bill deals with speed on rental machines and involves a governor, or speed regulator device.
The highest speed limit on roads in New Hampshire is 20 mph, and a governor would keep the machines within the legal speed limit, said Thompson.
Another bill, addressing the number of accidents in New Hampshire as the sport has gained in popularity, would require safety certification for anyone riding an OHRV.
The safety program bill also addresses that fact that some riders who are not old enough to have a driver’s license are still able to ride a machine on a state or town road, said Thompson.
That bill was filed at the request of and in conjunction with Fish and Game law enforcement and the state OHRV and snowmobile associations, said Egan.
“It will require folks to get better training, like we do with boats, and like we do with guns and hunting,” he said.
The safety program would apply to rental machines, as well as privately-owned ones that are registered, and it will keep riders, whether they are snowmobilers or those on OHRVs, mindful of the rules, said Egan.
“It continues the idea that the more experience you have, the more you have a clean riding record, the less training you need to get,” said Egan. “Folks who are older will get grandfathered in because they’ve been riding for 40 years. Really, the problem lately has been folks who have never ridden before and young folks who are allowed to ride with an adult. The problem with that is a 12- or 13-year-old can ride with anyone over the age of 18. Well, a 13-year-old and an 18-year-old don’t have that much different experience. One managing the other isn’t a good thing.”
Another bill seeks to streamline the registration process and would require the state to allow riders to pay their registration, as well as any fees and fines they might incur, directly online.
“Right now, they don’t have that option,” said Egan. “These two bills go hand-in-hand, to require more safety training so people ride better and to help them with processing anything they do. If they want to ride in New Hampshire, they can register online, take a safety course that morning, and go out and ride. It’s making the process easier for riders and improving safety.”
In October, Thompson, Egan and Massimilla met with the governor’s legislative liaison and outlined a number of concerns.
Chief among them, said Thompson, is Coos County not having many Fish and Game conservation officers for enforcement any more.
Four Fish and Game positions were approved, but never funded, he said.
Funding would be up to the Legislature.
Another challenge is that it can take nearly two years for a conservation officer to become certified for enforcement, a process that involves a state-required 16 weeks at the police academy and a year of field training, he said.
“I also found out there is $3 million sitting in the OHRV fund with no specific use for that money,” said Thompson. “Why can’t some of it be used to put some Fish and Game officers out there to enforce the OHRV laws? None of it has been spent in a long time. We need these people on the street now.”
Thompson said he wishes there was a quick answer to OHRVs and increased enforcement and safety, but doesn’t believe there is one.
He noted that the bills on deck for the upcoming legislative session are all bipartisan and have been sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats.
“I don’t want them to go away,” Thompson said of the machines. “That’s the last thing I want. What I want is respect for the landowner who allowed their land to be used and I want people to stop dying and getting hurt from these things. Sports should be fun, not be dangerous.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.