North Country: Local Projects Nab Federal Grants

In the latest round of nearly $4.6 million in total awards for New Hampshire from the Northern Border Regional Commission, three North Country projects have received federal grants for community and economic development.
Awarded $350,000 for its total $7 million-plus expansion at the Littleton Area Learning Center is White Mountains Community College.
The Littleton Industrial Development Corp. was awarded $210,000 for an expansion of the Littleton Industrial Park, to include 600 feet of access road, culvert replacement, installation of 200 feet of water and sewer lines, landscaping, and necessary permitting.
The town of Colebrook was awarded $250,000 to clean out its wastewater treatment facility lagoons for the first time in two decades, as part of a project that will provide additional depth capacity and directly support increased manufacturing of COVID-19-related nitrile gloves at American Performance Polymers.
The WMMC expansion at 646 Union St. in Littleton will give the college an increased presence in Littleton, expand course offerings, and enable WMCC to strengthen its role in providing skilled workers to the region and support regional efforts to retrain the local workforce.
In July, the state capital budget was signed into law, and it includes $5 million set aside for the college’s expansion, which will entail a new 10,000-square-foot building that will house WMCC’s diesel heavy equipment program and technology programs that include welding, industrial mechanics, and energy technology.
“I was just notified this morning that we have a Northern Borders grant coming through,” WMCC President Chuck Lloyd said Monday. “This is exciting for us. It’s certainly clear that workforce development is on everyone’s mind. We’re trying to build a facility to train the current and future workforce. Also, we’re seeing a lot of momentum in Littleton from the state’s investment in the $5 million.”
Planning and engineering will take place this year.
The ground is expected to be broken in the spring of 2022, followed by an eight- to 10-month construction period and building slated for occupancy in early 2023.
“Construction’s going to move forward and this Northern Borders grant is going to allow us to get things started right away with the planning phase,” said Lloyd. “This will help us with early planning and engineering and we’ll hopefully use it to break ground as soon as we can. We’re all systems go at this point. Things are really starting to fall into place and we really appreciate the recognition and importance of workforce development and the community college’s role in doing so.”
At the Littleton Industrial Park, the expansion that begins at the burn pit area at the Littleton Transfer Station will enable new companies to set up business in the park and existing businesses to expand.
The NBRC grants are a 50-50 match and LIDC expects to complete its total $420,000 expansion project in a few years, after obtaining needed permits and putting the project out to bid.
“We’ve just finished up one Northern Borders grant to start this road and we’ve got 42 acres we’re trying to get this road up to,” said Greg Eastman, president of the nonprofit LIDC. “Once we get this road done, we’ll be able to take people up there. In this stage of our economy, where existing businesses can’t find enough employees, this is a good time to start building infrastructure and wait for the next cycle to come through, where businesses are going to be expanding and growing and we’ll have plenty of employees.”
LIDC’s primary mission is to create jobs, said Eastman.
“We are very grateful and pleased that Northern Borders accepted our application,” he said.
The $4,591,679 in NBRC grant awards for New Hampshire that invest in community and workforce development were announced Monday by New Hampshire’s federal delegation, whose members are U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Reps. Ann Kuster, D-NH, and Chris Pappas, D-NH.
In a statement, Shaheen said, “I’m very pleased to announce this year’s funding, which will lift up our rural communities through projects that will strengthen workforce development opportunities in the Mt. Washington Valley, improve water infrastructure in Littleton, expand access to broadband internet to all residents in Sandwich and more.”
