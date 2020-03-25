Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
REGION — The North Country Public Health Emergency Preparedness Region has activated their Multi-Agency Coordinating Entity (MACE) due to the events surrounding the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This Regional Emergency Operations Group is comprised of multiple agency officials representing public health, healthcare, community health centers, municipal emergency managers, and other partners throughout the region. The purpose of this group is to provide public information and risk communication, resource management, and the coordination of activities in the North Country as it relates to this quickly evolving pandemic emergency.
The activation of the MACE in coordination with the State of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service, as well as the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, helps to ensure the residents of the North Country Public Health Region have the most accurate and updated information. Through a unified process, the MACE allows resources to flow into the region to assist those partners that are experiencing a shortage of supplies.
