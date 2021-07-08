North Country Man Dies From Crash Injuries

A Stewartstown, N.H. man died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown Thursday morning.
Louis Thibodeau, 51, had been traveling north on Route 3 in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he drifted left across the center line and continued to drive off the left side of the road before striking an embankment, according to New Hampshire State Police Trooper Jake DeRosa.
The truck came to rest on the passenger side.
The trooper noted that lifesaving measures were performed on scene. Thibodeau was taken to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for additional treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after.
The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. Trooper Jake DeRosa stated there are no indications that speed or alcohol played any part in the crash. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
The 45th Parallel Ambulance, Beecher Falls Fire Department and US Border Patrol all responded to the scene.
