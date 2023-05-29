North Country Man Killed in UTV Accident

A New Hampshire Deptarment of Safety State Police vehicle. (CONTRIBUTED GEOFF FORESTER, CONCORD MONITOR)

MILLSFIELD, N.H. — A Berlin man sustained fatal injuries after rolling a Utility Terrain Vehicle into a ditch while pulling a log alongside Millsfield Pond Road on Monday morning.

N.H. Fish & Game reports that 63-year-old Robert Van Vlaanderen of Berlin was gathering wood with a friend utilizing a winch and cable mounted to the front of a UTV.

