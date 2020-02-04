North Country Man Makes State History By Being Delegate For National Convention

Sebastian Fuentes, a nearly two-decade resident of the North Country, has been elected as a delegate to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July. Left to right, on the election day in Concord: Eric Rasmussen, Fuentes, Amy Hathaway, Heather Stockwell, and state Rep. Mark King, D-Nashua. Of those, Fuentes, Stockwell and King were selected as delegates. (Courtesy photo)

A North Country man who spent his first 17 years in the United States living in Whitefield and Lancaster has made state history by becoming the first Latino and minority resident in the North Country to become a New Hampshire delegate to vote for the Democratic nominee for U.S. president.

Sebastian Fuentes, who came to the United States from Lima, Peru at age 19 with $300 and a backpack, is now poised to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee from July 13-16 to take part in making the next Democratic presidential nomination, after being elected a delegate on Jan. 25 in Concord at the New Hampshire Democratic Caucus.

