North Country Moose Festival Canceled

The North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors canceled this year’s North Country Moose Festival after determining COVID-19 concerns and restrictions would negatively impact the event.
“Everyone had hoped to find modifications that would enable us to host the Moose Festival,” said Hannah Campbell, NCCOC Board President. “However, after analyzing the situation further and considering the many unknowns, we realized that hosting such an event was not the best course forward. Although very disappointing, we believe it is the best decision to ensure the well-being of our communities. This decision was not taken lightly by the Chamber, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic we do not feel that we would be able to fully account for the New Hampshire and Vermont state rules, respectively. Without 100% assurance that we could keep all parts of the event entirely within guidelines and safe for our communities, we do not feel that it would be right to risk our collective health.”
This year’s event was scheduled to take place on Aug. 28 & 29 in downtown Colebrook, N.H. and Canaan, Vt.
“While we won’t come together to experience the Moose Festival, we do plan to still host the Moose Festival Cow Plop Bingo virtually, and tickets are still available. We also are looking into a Moose Festival shirt fundraiser so be sure to like and follow the Moose Festival’s Facebook page for more information,” said Jodi Gilbert, executive director for NCCOC. “Our communities are known to come together in challenging times and we all need each other now more than ever. Our mission drives us to support our area’s economy and businesses, but we do not feel right putting economic advancement above health and safety. We are working to find ways to replace the Moose Festival, which is one of our largest fundraisers.”
Next year’s 30th Annual Moose Festival dates are being planned for Aug. 27 & 28. Mark your calendars. Keep updated on progress and new events on the chamber’s website.
