April Cummings is leading a life-saving mission.
For the last decade and a half, the 1999 graduate of Littleton High School has worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and is now director for FEMA’s Region 3 Mitigation Division, which covers five mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C.
Until recently, the projects she’s been involved with took weeks, months, and sometimes years.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, changed that.
After supporting a state-run vaccination clinic in Maryland and a short-term federal clinic in Dover, Delaware, Cummings is now the site manager of a massive federal clinic in Greenbelt, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., that opened this week and is capable of vaccinating up to 3,000 people a day, for a projected total of more than 100,000 by the time it closes eight weeks from now.
The clinic, currently the only federally-run operation in Maryland, has been applauded by Maryland state and local officials for its effort at vaccine equity.
It will serve a vulnerable population in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that has historically been under-served.
The county, hit hard by the pandemic, has the lowest immunization rate in the state.
“Quite frankly, this is the best mission I’ve been on,” said Cummings. “It’s instant gratification. You’re seeing someone walking into the vaccination center and walking out with the hope of being able to see their grandkids or the family that they haven’t seen in a year. It’s an immediate good thing that we’re doing and it’s a wonderful mission to be part of.”
The Greenbelt site, called a Type 2 vaccination site that can vaccinate up to 3,000 people daily (Type 1 sites can vaccinate 6,000 a day), had a soft opening on Tuesday when 1,000 doses were administered in four hours.
On Wednesday, the first big day 2,000 doses were administered in eight hours, roughly 250 per hour.
“Everything went smoothly,” she said. “We did a couple of minor tweaks in process flow, but we were really successful and had a really low no-show rate. We vaccinated 96.4 percent of the people that made appointments, which is high relative to the average no-show rate.”
Running a site that large takes careful coordination.
Cummings is working with people from a number of agencies, including the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, the primary partner; the Maryland Department of Health; 135 Air Force personnel from the U.S. Department of Defense who are conducting medical work, including screening patients; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; U.S. Forest Service; U.S. Public Health Service; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; several members of the Department of Homeland Security serving in a support role; members of the National Civilian Community Corps, one of three teams from AmeriCorps involved in the effort; and volunteers from various agencies within Maryland.
“You work with a whole bunch of people who you haven’t previously worked with, but we’re all here for the same exact reason and that’s to get the job done and do it successfully, efficiently, effectively, and safely, and I think that makes it easy to work with everyone,” she said.
All scrambled to set up the clinic at the Greenbelt Metro Station.
“We literally started building the site on Friday [April 2]and putting the tents up,” she said. “By Monday afternoon, we were doing site walk-throughs. It was a very fast logistical turnaround to get the site up and running.”
The Greenbelt clinic, a walk-up site for those being vaccinated, occupies three parking lots at the Metro Station, one for staff parking, one for patient parking and one converted to the actual vaccination center.
“We chose this site through coordination with Maryland, focusing on under-served areas,” said Cummings. “This area has a lot of socially vulnerable people, and that was also part of the decision.”
The area includes many non-English speakers, too, who had to be taken into account.
“We’ve been fortunate to have interpreters on-site in multiple languages as well as a phone option to reach out to other languages that we don’t have interpreters on site for,” she said. “We are trying to communicate in every language and make people feel as comfortable as possible. That’s something we are very conscious of and want to make sure we are doing the right thing for the citizens of Maryland.”
In serving the under-served, accessibility is paramount.
“We also wanted to make sure that we had an acceptable location, meaning people didn’t have to drive long distances to get here,” said Cummings. “It’s on the Metro, so people can take public transportation. Buses come through here as well and then there is also room for people to park.”
For the first three weeks, Prince George’s County residents will be given their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine followed by three weeks of the second Pfizer shot, then the last two weeks of administering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“Everyone who works for FEMA has the regular day job and we also have incident management or support, but all of the work that I’m doing right now with COVID is outside of my normal day job,” said Cummings.
For a month, prior to Greenbelt, she assisted the state-run Maryland vaccination clinic, about 45 minutes away.
FEMA’s Region 3 covers Pennsylvania (where she lives in Philadelphia), Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, and D.C.
“We have several other big operations going on right now and have a Type 1 site that is in Philadelphia and open right now,” she said. “We are also doing a soft opening for another site in Philadelphia that’s similar in size to this one here in Maryland. FEMA will continue to support these federal sites, but we are also providing financial and personnel support to several other smaller sites within each of our states. I anticipate we will continue doing that for the foreseeable future. But on June 1 hurricane season starts and we need to start preparing for hurricane season as well.”
It was a hurricane that connected Cummings with FEMA.
She earned a master’s degree in historic preservation and had recently finished graduate school when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and surrounding areas in 2005, causing widespread devastation.
At the time, she worked for a small consulting firm in D.C. specializing in old buildings.
FEMA, though, needed people on the Gulf Coast who had her technical background.
“One of the big contracting firms for the government asked our company if anyone was interested in going for 60 days,” said Cummings. “I think I just turned 25. I’m like sure, why not. Sixteen years later, I’m still working for FEMA. I love it. There are opportunities that I never dreamed of. I’m not even sure I knew what emergency management was when I was in grad school.”
One of those opportunities would turn out to be helping people during a pandemic.
“I work in the mitigation division, which is a lot of long-term planning and removing people from risk areas,” said Cummings. “If you’re located in a flood plain, it’s removing them or elevating a house so they’re safe from events. Those projects take time and hours and years in some cases. And here, you’re literally seeing people walk in and then walk out with a smile on their face and you’re seeing exactly what you did on the same day you did it. It’s great.”
She encouraged people to get vaccinated.
“It’s important and it’s how we move forward,” said Cummings, who is now fully vaccinated. “We want everybody to have access and we want to be able to take our masks off eventually.”
