After over a decade of watching bat populations plummet, biologists in New Hampshire and Vermont said White Nose Syndrome remains a killer, but some species have glimmers of hope.
“It really varies by species,” said Alyssa Bennett, bat and small mammals biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “We have six different species that hibernate in caves and mines in Vermont and they’re all affected by the disease, but we’re seeing really different impacts to them individually and on a population level, not just in Vermont but across their range. It can be a complicated story to tell.”
Once a common sight on summer nights, bats in Vermont and New Hampshire began to take a big hit after WNS was first identified in northern New England in the late 2000s.
WNS is a fungus that spreads while the bats hibernate, when it grows on exposed skin and wings and causes them to burn through their fat and energy reserves and starve to death.
“In the disease world, we are in the endemic stage,” said Sandra Houghton, New Hampshire Fish and Game’s bat and wildlife diversity biologist. “It’s not spreading out of control. It’s not invasion or pre-invasion, the stages where they put a disease. But all the numbers still remain low. There’s some glimpses of hope, but it’s still uncertain and is going to be slow.”
In Vermont, the hibernating species affected by WNS are the Northern long-eared bat, tri-colored bat, Indiana bat, big brown bat, little brown bat, and Eastern small-footed bat.
Although found in Vermont, the Eastern red bat, hoary bat, and silver-haired bat migrate south for the winter.
The cave-hibernating species in New Hampshire that have been decimated include the Northern long-eared bat, little brown bat, big brown bat, tri-colored bat, and Indiana bat.
Save for the big brown bat, four of the five hibernating New Hampshire species have been listed as state-endangered.
Biologists assess populations in several ways, including summer surveys and winter underground surveys in which they enter caves and mines to count concentrations of hibernating bat colonies. Data is also gathered from citizens and property owners counting bats.
“Has White Nose Syndrome run its course?” said Bennett. “No. It’s caused a massive population die-off for some of these species, initially. Little brown bats seem to have stabilized, but most of the population and information we have on them is from people counting them coming out of attics and bat houses.”
The summer survey indicates population stabilization for little brown bats, which Bennett said is exciting for that species, which at one time had been one of the most common bats in the region.
Houghton called it a small glimpse of a potential recovery.
“A couple of others that seem to be doing well are big brown bats and Eastern small-footed bats,” said Bennett. “They just never seemed to have had the really big declines that the other hibernating species did, and so we’re seeing them stable to increasing underground in the winter, which is great for those species. They’re colder hibernators and the sites are drier, and it may be that they’re escaping the fungus, which is really a warmer weather fungus. Those are some of the theories as to why they’re doing well. They also go into hibernation later and come out earlier, so maybe there’s not as long of a time exposed to the fungus.”
Big brown bats also live in buildings, where they hibernate and perhaps avoid the fungus altogether.
Indiana bats, whose easternmost range extends into Vermont and New Hampshire, continue to diminish across their range and are federally endangered after first experiencing moderate declines followed by steeper population drop-offs.
In January, the Northern long-eared bat was uplisted from threatened (in 2015) to endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.
A decision is expected to be made in September on a recommendation to list the tri-colored bat as federally endangered.
Along with the little brown bat, both species have been the hardest hit by WNS, and population declines for all three are estimated to be well into the 90 percent range.
“Before White Nose Syndrome, the Northern long-eared was one of the most common bats,” said Bennett. “Nearly anywhere we put up a net, we found them. It is a species that went from really abundant to really rare and it’s continuing to decline to the point where they’re barely even detectable. You can still find Northern long-eared bats in places like Long Island and the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard, bit here in Vermont they’re getting harder and harder to find. I can’t remember the last time I saw one in the ground in the winter hibernating.”
Tri-colored bats, which are more common in the Southeastern U.S., are only at about half the Vermont sites at which they used to be found, though populations there are showing some persistence, she said.
New Hampshire mirrors the larger picture of WNS, said Houghton.
“Our surveys are finding that the number of hibernating bats in New Hampshire remains very low,” Houghton wrote in her 2023 winter bat survey report.
But encouraging discoveries include New Hampshire hibernacula with little brown bats and Eastern small-footed bats present for the first time in more than ten years, she said.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is always trying to find new methods for estimating populations and determining how to get the best conservation for the buck, said Bennett.
“One of those is training a couple of hundred people over the last several years to identify bats, from foresters, ecological consultants and land managers, who help people who have private lands enhance their habitat for wildlife,” she said. “I’ve been trying to train a whole army of people who on the ground can recognize what kind of trees these bats like to roost in, trees with peeling bark and cavities, and really put a focus on maintaining those features in important areas or not cutting them in the summer when bats might be highly concentrated there.”
Working with landowners whose properties have hibernation sites is paramount to ensure that the micro-climates bats need for hibernation remain intact and to ensure that bats won’t be disturbed in the winter when they’re already fragile, said Bennett.
Other measures property owners can take is keeping clean water in backyard ponds and not evict bats from buildings before their pups grow and are old enough to leave.
To help determine numbers, homeowners and volunteers can count bats at their colonies and report the information to the state.
Bennett is trying to get more homeowners interested in counting big brown bats, which prefer attics and buildings and rarely hibernate underground, in an effort to obtain more accurate population counts.
For bat counts in New Hampshire, Fish and Game also works with citizen-scientist volunteers who monitor barns, garages, bat houses and attics, as well as with University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
“We have an option on our website if you want to report a bat colony and there’s also the option to hang out with your friends at sunset and count them as they’re emerging,” said Houghton. “Both of those would be welcome.”
The North Country is an area from which NHFG doesn’t get much bat colony information, and volunteers in the region would also be welcome, she said.
While wind turbines impact migratory bat species more because they fly higher, Vermont requires all wind facilities to be permitted and for turbines to turn off at nighttime temperatures above 50 degrees and at certain wind speeds when bats are most likely to be coming through, said Bennett.
In that respect, Vermont has become a leader and other states are following suit, she said.
