After over a decade of watching bat populations plummet, biologists in New Hampshire and Vermont said White Nose Syndrome remains a killer, but some species have glimmers of hope.

“It really varies by species,” said Alyssa Bennett, bat and small mammals biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “We have six different species that hibernate in caves and mines in Vermont and they’re all affected by the disease, but we’re seeing really different impacts to them individually and on a population level, not just in Vermont but across their range. It can be a complicated story to tell.”

