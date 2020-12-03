After taking calls from her constituents and being assigned to Senate committees, the North Country’s new state senator is getting to work and advancing constituent-related bills for the 2021 legislative session.

On Wednesday, state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, who previously served three terms in the New Hampshire Representatives, was sworn in at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, outside as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

