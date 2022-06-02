LITTLETON — The LGBTQ+ community has become more visible in this corner of the Granite State.
North Country Pride is a big reason why.
The three-year-old non-profit has organized events, sponsored activities, and distributed stickers and flags to make the region more welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community — locals and visitors alike.
Evidence of their impact can be seen in downtown Littleton, said NCP co-chair Jill Kimball.
“If you go through Main Street today you see pride flags everywhere. Whereas you didn’t see one pride flag four years ago,” she said.
This month, North Country Pride is launching its biggest initiative yet.
They have partnered with over 16 area shops, restaurants and venues for a Pride Month celebration that runs throughout all of June.
Some participating businesses will offer discounts and specials. Others will host events and celebrations. Nearly all will donate a portion of their profits to North Country Pride.
Complete information can be found at www.facebook.com/Northcountrypride/ or at www.northcountrypridenh.org/.
After past attempts were thwarted by COVID-19, North Country Pride finally proceeded with a Pride Month celebration this year.
Under the original plans, NCP and Littleton-area restaurants were going to stage a modest “Dine Out With Pride!” fundraiser.
However, due to an overwhelming response, it grew into something bigger. Businesses across the North Country and Northeast Kingdom, from Lincoln, N.H., to East Haven, Vt., volunteered to take part.
To reflect the wide variety of participants, the slogan was updated to “Dine Out, Hang Out & Shop With Pride!”
Pride Month will include some high-profile events.
Chang Thai in Littleton will be hosting a Chef’s Tasting Pop-Up featuring chefs Elizabeth Falkner, Chris Viaud, Mimi Weissenborn, and Hong Thaimee for a 6-course tasting menu on Saturday, June 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is sold out and half of the proceeds will go to North Country Pride.
The Loading Dock in Littleton will host the VIBE Check Free Queer Dance Party on June 10, Vermont LGBTQ organization Out In The 802 will host a barn dance in St. Johnsbury on June 18, and Dirt Church Brewing Company in East Haven, Vt., hosts its monthly NEQ Night on June 29.
The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem will host LGBTQ+ movies on June 17, 24, and 30 and a fundraising screening of Dope Sick on June 16.
“I’m always overwhelmed by the support that we get. The community up here is fabulous,” Kimball said.
For North Country Pride, celebrating Pride Month is more than symbolic.
The flags, stickers, events, and promotions are outward signs that the North Country acknowledges, welcomes and supports the LGBTQ+ population, Kimball said.
It sends a message that “we are here, we’re a part of the community, and we serve the community,” she said.
“I think that it’s super important to show that,” she said. “Even if it’s just one month where people put the flag out and show their support.”
There’s also an economic development component, she said, noting that diverse and accepting communities have flourished nationwide.
“Those are the places that you want to go to, that are vibrant and thriving,” she said.
Looking ahead, North Country Pride has received grant funding to develop a five-year plan. They have hired Nathan Karol as a consultant. Work is expected to begin this summer.
The five-year plan will help North Country Pride to identify and meet the growing demand for services. It could lead to NCP providing inclusion, equity and diversity services.
Meanwhile, the group will host its third annual North Country Pride Ride car parade and reception on Sept. 18.
That work, Kimball said, will allow North Country Pride to maintain and increase its momentum going forward.
“I think it’s a snowball effect. It helps get conversations started. There’s just so much benefit that comes from it,” she said.
