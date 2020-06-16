North Country:Nursing Homes, Care Facilities Cautiously Reopen To Visitors

After three months, the state’s and region’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities are cautiously reopening to visitors.
Since March, visits with loved ones have been primarily through FaceTime or Skype or through a first-floor window.
But because nursing homes and care facilities house the older population most vulnerable to the severe effects of the coronavirus, the visitation process will be a slow and very limited one.
“There’s going to be restrictions on us for a while,” said Craig Labore, administrator of the Grafton County Nursing Home.
In a conference call with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday, Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said most facilities (and none experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19) can implement outside visitation beginning this weekend.
It’s been three months since the residents of such facilities have had face-to-face visits, and the psycho-social value of such visits is important, she said.
At the same time, the safety of visitors and facility residents remains paramount, and ensuring a six-foot social distance and everyone is wearing a mask will be the two essentials, she said.
“In addition to that … every facility is going to develop an individual plan,” said Shibinette. “So if your facility is 300 beds or 20 beds, your visitation plan is going to look very different. Having the facility develop an individual plan is really important.”
All of the plans will be in line with state and federal regulations, she said.
“Visitation is going to be outdoor in a designated area with space that allows for the six-foot social distancing,” said Shibinette. “The visits will be no-contact visits. There will be chairs set up so people can talk and have privacy, but they will be no contact. Visits will be limited to two people and they need to be over the age of 12.”
Visits will also be by appointment.
“Ideally, facilities will set it up to have a designated area, either a courtyard or on a front porch or a tent if they don’t have that space. They’ll have tables and chairs set up and they’ll have staff that’s appointed to that area to supervise, to be just a monitor make sure everybody has hand gel available if they need it and that they’re maintaining their six feet. We call it distance supervision so that people have their privacy.”
Screening will be maintained for all residents and active screening will also be done on visitors.
Visitor logs will be kept with more information than is typical, she said.
The logs will have contact information so if a facility has a positive case and has had visits, those exposed can be identified and contacted.
“Today, the facilities are very busy creating these plans,” said Shibinette. “They are creating the systems and the processes to make appointments and designating the right areas. We expect most facilities will be able to begin outdoor visits by the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, that would be the hope. We are not going to say every single facility will be there, but it’s important to do it right. We want them to get set up the right way so they can have a process that can move forward. We don’t want them to rush into this and make mistakes or have people upset with them for not being able to pull it off. We want to give them the time necessary to really create a great system.”
Out-of-state visitors to border facilities will not be tested for the virus because that would be excessive for those living just 30 minutes away, for example, across a state border, she said.
Practicing social distance and mask guidelines, maintaining no physical contact and conducting screenings can lower the risk of transmission, said Shibinette.
“The facility really needs to look at those out-of-state visitors with a reasonable eye,” she said. “Is this person coming from 30 minutes away [where the number of confirmed cases might be about the same] or from a hot spot in the United States? We really are looking at the facilities to use their best judgment.”
Before the call with Shibinette, Labore told The Caledonian-Record that with everything going on nationally in nursing homes, some of which have seen coronavirus outbreaks, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) won’t likely to be amenable to loosening all restrictions at the homes.
“There’s going to be safeguards in place until there is better control over the virus as whole,” he said. “I don’t know if that comes through vaccination or herd immunity. Everybody recognizes the vulnerable population we serve here in nursing homes.”
At the Grafton County level, discussions are beginning on what the safeguards will look like, said Labore.
“The life we know now, we are talking about it lasting for another year,” he said. “That’s what we’re basing those discussions on.”
Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis Healthcare, which runs the Lafayette Center in Franconia and the Country Village Center in Lancaster, said Genesis homes will be following CMS guidance and state-by-state rules.
“In states where we are offering visitation outside, visitors and residents must wear masks, practice safe social distancing, and visitors will be screened prior to the visit - including a temperature check,” said Feifer. “We are pre-scheduling visits and are typically allowing no more than two residents to have visitors at any one time. Staff have been trained on the appropriate precautions and are present to assist with the visits.”
In Vermont, Rosemary Mayhew, administrator for the Bel-Aire Center in Newport, also run by Genesis, said she is awaiting an announcement today from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on guidelines for visitation.
Currently, since March, it’s been end-of-life visits only at the Bel-Aire.
“We’re hoping we get guidelines for outside visits, and we are ready to roll once we get the go-ahead,” she said.
Like Labore, Mayhew said nursing homes will not be functioning normally for some time to come.
“We will be the last to truly open,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.