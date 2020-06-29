The slate of candidates for statehouse and county offices is now set after the window to file closed on June 12 and the complete list for the September primary election was available Monday from the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State.
The primary election is scheduled for Sept. 8 and the general election for Nov. 3.
As the elections near, The Caledonian-Record will be reaching out to candidates for interviews on what their priorities would be if elected.
Senate District 1
Seeking reelection to a second term in the New Hampshire Senate is Republican David Starr, of Franconia, who will face Erin Hennessey, a three-term Republican state representative from Littleton, in the September primary.
The winner will face in the general election state Rep. Sue Ford, D-Easton, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for Senate-1.
Because candidates cannot run for more than one elected office, Ford and Hennessey will not be running for reelection to the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Executive Council District 1
Former District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a Republican from Wakefield, will face Kim Strathdee, of Lincoln, in the Republican primary.
The winner will challenge in the general election incumbent councilor Michael Cryans, a Democrat from from Hanover, who is seeking a second term.
Kenney served three terms as councilor (he was first elected in a special election in 2014 following the death of former Councilor Ray Burton, a Republican from Bath) before being defeated by Cryans in 2018.
District 1 represents all of Coos Coos and includes towns in northern Grafton County.
Grafton Statehouse Candidates
Four candidates - two Democrats and two Republicans - are running for the two-seat Grafton-1 district, which represents Littleton and Bethlehem.
Seeking a fifth term at the statehouse is state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton.
Democrat Sally Sherrard, of Littleton, seeks a first term.
The Republicans in the race are Calvin Beaulier and Joseph DePalma IV, both of Littleton.
Two candidates are running for the one-seat Grafton-2 House district, which represents Franconia, Lisbon, Lyman, Monroe and Sugar hill.
Seeking reelection to a second term is state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who is being challenged by Republican Robert Peraino, of Franconia.
Two candidates are running for the one-seat Grafton-3 House district, which represents towns that include Bath, Easton, and Landaff.
Currently serving in the Grafton-15 House seat but seeking election to the Grafton-3 district is first-term state Rep. Denny Ruprecht, D-Landaff. He will face Republican Wes Chapmon, of Bath, in the general election.
Running unopposed for the Grafton-4 House district, which represents the town of Haverhill, is incumbent state Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill.
Two candidates are running for the one-seat Grafton-14 House district, which represents Bethlehem, Franconia, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill.
Seeking reelection to a second term is state Rep. Elaine French, D-Littleton, who is being challenged by Republican Matthew Simon, of Littleton.
Three candidates are running for the one-seat Grafton-15 House district.
In the general election, Democrat Ed Rajsteter, of Woodsville will face the winner of the Republican primary. The Republican candidates are David Binford, of Bath, and Tom Friel, of Haverhill.
Coos Statehouse Candidates
Four candidates are running for the two-seat Coos-1 House district, which represents towns that include Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Dixville, Pittsburg, Stewartstown, and Stratford.
The Democrats are Bob Baker, of Columbia, and Bernice Christianson, of Clarksville.
The Republicans are Dennis Thompson, of Stewartstown, and Donald Dostie, of Columbia.
Currently serving Coos District-1 and not running for reelection are Republican state representatives John Fothergill and Michael Furbush.
Two candidates are running for the one-seat Coos-2 House District, which represents Northumberland, Stark, Milan, and Dummer.
Christopher Roberge, a Democrat from Northumberland, and Arnold Davis, a Republican from Milan, have no primary challengers and will face each other in the November election.
Currently serving Coos District-2 and not running for reelection is state Rep. Wayne Moynihan, D-Dummer.
Two candidates are running for the one-seat Coos-4 House District, which represents Dalton and Lancaster.
Democrat Evalyn Merrick, of Lancaster, who previously served in the seat, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Kevin Craig, R-Lancaster, who is seeking a second term.
Seeking a second term in the one-seat Coos-5 House District, which represents Carroll, Jefferson, Randolph, and Whitefield, is state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, who is being challenged by Republican John Greer, of Caroll.
State Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, is seeking second term in the Coos-7 House district, which represents Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Northumberland, Stark, and Whitefield.
In the general election, Merner will face Democrat Gregor Stocks, of Jefferson.
Grafton County Races
Running unopposed for a second term as Grafton County sheriff is Jeff Steigler, a Democrat from Haverhill.
Running for a second term as county attorney is Marcie Hornick, a Democrat from Littleton, who is also running unopposed.
Seeking reelection as Grafton County Registrar of Deeds is Kelley Monahan, a Democrat from Orford, who has no challengers.
Seeking reelection as District 2 Grafton County commissioner is Linda Lauer, a Democrat from Bath, who is running unopposed.
Coos County Races
Seeking reelection as county attorney is incumbent Coos County Attorney John McCormick, a Democrat from Lancaster, who faces no challengers.
Seeking a second term as the Coos County Registrar of Deeds is Republican Leon Rideout, of Lancaster, who is being challenged by Kathleen Kelley, a Democrat from Randolph.
Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino, a Republican from Berlin, is running unopposed.
Running unopposed for the Coos County Commission District 3, which is being vacated by incumbent Republican commissioner Rick Samson, of Stewartstown, is Republican Ray Gorman, of Colebrook.
