North Country:Pandemic Heroes To Be Thanked In Community Mural Project

There’s a community mural project advancing in the North Country that seeks to thank the essential heroes serving communities during the pandemic.
Called the NoCo Mural Project, it’s being spearheaded by Jessica Bahrakis, of Bethlehem, who runs the Bethlehem-based Everyday ArTifacts.
“This has all happened really fast,” Bahrakis said Tuesday, from on the road in Oklahoma. “I put this out there almost two weeks ago and it has gotten such a great response. The community is stoked about this and I’m really excited.”
Littleton has already agreed to be a host location for what will be about a half dozen free-standing murals, on portable and temporary wood structures.
Bethlehem selectmen, during their meeting on Monday, expressed support to designate locations for murals in that town and are expected to make their decision next week.
Bahrakis was inspired by mural projects in U.S. cities she has visited, with each city having its own mural project.
“I’m passionate about murals and art and really believe that art should be available in public spaces,” she said. “It encourages people to come together and it creates dialogue between strangers.”
To date, about five area artists have signed on.
The essential heroes project also seeks to encourage donations to local nonprofits and organizations that have assisted residents during the pandemic.
In Littleton, the first mural could be ready by the second week in July, after artists complete the designs and painting, with the other murals to follow through the summer.
“We can roll out the first one and piggyback each one after that,” said Bahrakis, who is also reaching out to area businesses to see if they want to host a mural. “We’ll hopefully have them up by the end of the summer and ready for foliage season, when we’ll probably see more people coming north as the state starts to open back up.”
Other locations in Littleton also include the Little League building at Remich Park slated for a tear-down in the future, and possibly the visitors center booth on Main Street by the Littleton Community House.
Other murals, temporarily, are being eyed for the Littleton Farmers Market area and the nearby footbridge and possibly the Apthorp area.
“We’re supportive and we think it’s a positive vibe for the community,” said Littleton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Wilkins.
Other locations in Littleton include the musical Harmony Park by the river and possibly at PRKR MTN Trails, he said.
“If they’re wildly successful, we can add more,” said Wilkins.
Suggested locations in Bethlehem are the projected skate park area, space beside Womens’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network, the gazebo common, the town pool area, and the elementary school, which could have students participate in the mural painting, said Bahrakis.
The local commemorative murals will showcase medical staff, cashiers, truck drivers, emergency personnel, National Guard members and volunteers, Bahrakis said in a summary of the project.
Mural installation dimensions will be one 4-by-8-foot billboard section on a stand measuring no higher than 8 feet.
Plans also include a QR code on each installation that can be scanned with a smart phone and link the phone to an interactive map of the community, and can allow for comments to be left for the artists and donations to be made.
“For the summer months, it is our goal to distribute any donations via QR code back into the community and public programs greatly affected by COVID-19,” said Bahrakis.
The hope is that each mural will represent a different part of town or a different charity, she said.
After the essential heroes display, the long-term vision is to have a different mural theme each year through a 501(c)3 nonprofit that will be created called White Mountain Art Syndicate, to encompass community art in public spaces.
“The COVID-19 series will be the first one, showing gratitude to all of our front-line workers and everyone who kept us going through this pandemic,” said Bahrakis. “All of those donations will go back to community programs greatly affected by the pandemic.”
Future themes could cater to each community, such as schools, and donations from those displays could give back to schools, including to free-and-reduced lunch programs, she said.
Youth groups could also be incorporated for future projects.
Like essential heroes, future murals would be in public spaces that have community support, she said.
Bahrakis said the vision for seasonal, rotating displays of public art also includes spreading out to other towns like Whitefield, her hometown of Lisbon, and to Franconia, where murals could become part of the new Franconia ArtWalk.
“This is most certainly a community project where we want everyone involved,” said Bahrakis. “I’ve known mural artists and what they create and I’m hoping to bring that to the Northeast and create some amazing art.”
