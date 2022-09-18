The 3rd annual Pride Ride took place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The 15.2 mile motorcade through Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem was organized by local LGBTQ+ organization North Country Pride and was followed by an after-party at Rek-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
