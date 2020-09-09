The winners in Tuesday’s primary election were state Rep. Erin Hennessey, who clinched more than 70 percent of the vote for New Hampshire Senate District 1, and former Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, who nabbed nearly 80 percent of the primary vote for District 1 Executive Council.

Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton who was elected to a third House term in 2018, faces state Rep. Sue Ford, D-Easton, in the Nov. 3 general election for state Senate.

